News on a WWE age policy for new talent

WWE officials are looking to limit the age of new developmental signings to under 30.

It was noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE officials are very aware of the aging aspect of the roster and of those in developmental. This has led to a new doctrine when it comes to new talent acquisitions.

The new doctrine is that unless it’s a special situation where a talent is someone who is really good or has a lot of potential, or someone who had a name before coming to WWE, then the company wants to limit new developmental signings to talent under the age of 30.

The recent WWE Performance Center class included names like 37 year old Taya Valkyrie and 38 year old LA Knight, but they fit in the category of talents who had a name before signing with the company.

