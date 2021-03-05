Max the Impaler



Real Name: Lindsey Rae

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 13

Hometown: Dayton, Ohio

Pro Debut: December 15, 2018

Trained By: Ohio Pro Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move:

Biography

– December 15, 2018, Max lost to Trixie Tash by DQ at ACW Glory to the Brave.

– January 3, 2019, Max defeated Lukas Jacobs for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– January 10th, Max retained the title against Thunderkitty.

– January 17th, Max defended the title against Lady Frost.

– January 24th, Max retained the title against Amazing Maria.

– February 15th, Max lost the title to Amazing Maria in a 3-Way.

– April 18th, Max defeated Amazing Maria at IWA Mid-South We are IWA ’19.

– May 23rd, Shortly after defeating Nevaeh for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title, Max would defend the title against Nevaeh.

– June 1st, Max defeated Vipress at CCW Thy Kingdom Comes.

– July 11th, Max lost the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title to Alice Crowley.

– August 7th, Max defeated Lillie Lockhart at GFW Indy Edition Pt. 2.

– August 24th, Max defeated Kaci Dillon at ACW Hail to the Queen.

– September 1st, Max lost to Laynie Luck in the finals of the RISE Regional Rising Stars Tournament Midwest Bracket.

– September 25th, Max defeated Valerie Vermin on OVW TV.

– October 1st, Max defeated Cali Young on OVW TV.

– October 5th, Max challenged Amazing Maria for the HLW Women’s Title.

– October 11th, Max defeated Matt Tremont in a Hardcore match at the Stan Stylez Intergender Bonanza 4.

– October 22nd, Max & Justin Smooth defeated Jax Dane & Megan Bayne on OVW TV.

– October 29th, Max defeated Megan Bayne to win the OVW Women’s Title.

– October 31st, Max defeated Terra Calaway to win the vacant H20 Women’s Title.

– November 19th, Max retained the OVW Women’s Title against Thunderkitty.

– December 10th, Max defended the title against Megan Bayne in a Steel Cage.

– December 15th, Max challenged Rosemary for the Smash Women’s Title.

– January 7, 2020, Max defeated Valerie Vermin on OVW Overdrive.

– January 11th, Max retained the OVW Women’s Title against Megan Bayne. Max would also compete in the Nightmare Rumble at the same event.

– January 18th, Max lost to Ricky South in the semi-finals of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XVI.

– January 25th, Max defeated Ruby Raze in a Old School IWA Rules match at IWA Mid-South BattleBroads #1.

– February 1st, Max lost the OVW Women’s Title to Ray Lyn.

– February 16th, The Wasteland Warriors (Max & Leon Scott) lost to The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC Metro) in the semi-finals of the FEST Love Cup ’20.

– February 18th, Max competed in a 5-Way for the OVW Women’s Title.

– March 7th, Max defeated Marc Angel at the Stan Stylez Intergender Bonanza 5.

– March 14th, Max competed in the first round of the H20 Hardcore Kingdom 4 Tournament.

– November 6th, Max lost to Lee Moriarty in the first round of the PPW Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix.

– February 28, 2021, Max competed in a 3-Way for the AWR Women’s Title