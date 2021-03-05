“Captain” Shawn Dean Signs with AEW

As reported earlier, “Captain” Shawn Dean Signed with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that “Captain” Shawn Dean is officially #AllElite, as he has signed with the company. Dean has been a regular on AEW Dark, most recently appearing on Tuesday’s episode. On that episode, he teamed with Carlie Bravo in a loss to TH2, although Bravo was the one who lost via submission.

Tony Khan said of the announcement: “Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard!”