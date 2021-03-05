Buddy Colt
Real Name: Ronald Read
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 235 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 13
Date of Death: March 5, 2021
Hometown: Bladensburg, Maryland
Pro Debut: June 4, 1962
Retired: 1975
Trained By: Killer Karl Krupp
Finishing Move: Spinning Neckbreaker
Biography
– Colt also used the ring name “Cowboy” Ron Reed & Ty Colt.
– Titles & accolades held by Colt included:
– AWA Midwest Tag Team Championship
– NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Columbus Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– NWA Florida Television Championship
– NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship (6x)
– NWA Georgia Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Georgia Southern Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship
– NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Macon Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Macon Tag Team Championship (5x)
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (2x)
– St. Louis Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame (2007)
– March 5, 2021, Colt sadly passed away.