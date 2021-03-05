Buddy Colt



Real Name: Ronald Read

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 13

Date of Death: March 5, 2021

Hometown: Bladensburg, Maryland

Pro Debut: June 4, 1962

Retired: 1975

Trained By: Killer Karl Krupp

Finishing Move: Spinning Neckbreaker

Biography

– Colt also used the ring name “Cowboy” Ron Reed & Ty Colt.

– Titles & accolades held by Colt included:

– AWA Midwest Tag Team Championship

– NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Columbus Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– NWA Florida Television Championship

– NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship (6x)

– NWA Georgia Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Georgia Southern Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship

– NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Macon Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Macon Tag Team Championship (5x)

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (2x)

– St. Louis Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame (2007)

– March 5, 2021, Colt sadly passed away.