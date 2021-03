Cauliflower Alley Club announced on their Facebook page:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Buddy Colt at the age of 81 years old. Buddy was one of the greatest heels to ever grace the squared Circle and may his memory be eternal. We send our sincerest condolences to his wife Lorraine, his two daughters, friends & fans the world over. R.I.P. Buddy, with the utmost respect and love you will be missed Sir.