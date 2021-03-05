Bobby Lashley championship celebration announced for Raw

New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to usher in The Almighty Era during Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that Lashley will host his Almighty WWE Title Celebration with the rest of The Hurt Business on Monday’s show. Lashley will be celebrating his big win over The Miz on last week’s show, and his reign on The Road to WrestleMania 37.

It’s likely that Lashley’s opponent for WWE Fastlane will also be revealed on Monday’s show.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a promo for the Lashley segment: