Atsushi Onita Was Invited to AEW Revolution to Witness Exploding Deathmatch

Atsushi Onita was invited to attend AEW Revolution to “witness” the barbed wire exploding deathmatch, according to a new report. Yahoo! Japan reports that Onita was invited to the show, but he decided not to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onita is set to be part of the WWS No. 2 Civic Gymnasium Tournament that takes place on March 21st and would have to quarantine for two weeks upon his return to Japan, which would have precluded his involvement in the tournament. Onita told the site that he could go to AEW and do something once the pandemic has “calmed down.” As noted last night, he did appear on Dynamite in a video talking about Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega’s deathmatch.