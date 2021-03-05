AEW Dark matches announced for tomorrow

AEW has announced 12 matches for the special Revolution Weekend edition of AEW Dark that airs tomorrow night at 7pm ET on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by Lance Archer vs. John Skyler, The Natural Nightmares vs. Peter Avalon vs. Cezar Bononi, The Sydal Brothers vs. Chaos Project, and more.

AEW has announced the following matches for Saturday’s show:

* Lance Archer vs. John Skyler

* Jack Evans vs. Jake St. Patrick

* Chuck Taylor vs. JD Drake

* Penta El Zero vs. Azriel

* Thunder Rosa vs. Tesha Price

* Tay Conti vs. Leila Grey

* Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal vs. Chaos Project (Luther, Serpentico)

* Ricky Starks and Brian Cage vs. Angel Fashion and Fuego del Sol

* The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. M’Badu and D3

* The Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes) vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* Bear Country (Bear Boulder, Bear Bronson) vs. Ryzin and Cameron Stewart

* The Dark Order (5, 10) vs. Labron Kozone and Vary Morales