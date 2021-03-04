Video: WWE stars discuss Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura

The big match between “The Final Boss” Meiko Satomura and WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will air during today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Mercedes Martinez, and Toni Storm commenting on the match.

“Kay Lee Ray is somebody that I think is just barely scratching the surface with what she can do,” Bayley said.

Storm has a history with Satomura in the UK and praised her abilities.

“All the women of the NXT UK roster will tell you that they’re the best and the greatest,” Storm said. “Ladies, meet Meiko Satomura.”

Ripley added, “Meiko Satomura, Kay Lee Ray, the NXT UK Women’s Championship. That’s money right there.”

Banks, who has praised Satomura in the past, said she will be watching today’s match.

“Meiko Satomura is one of the most badass women, she is a legend,” Banks said. “You’re talking about two of the greatest in the WWE. This match, I am going to have all eyes on it.”

KLR has held the NXT UK Women’s Title for 550 days. She became the third NXT UK Women’s Champion in history by defeating Storm at the “Takeover: Blackpool” event back on January 12, 2019.

Today’s NXT UK show will also feature Tyler Bate appearing on Noam Dar’s “Supernova Sessions” talk show, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan, plus Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell.

Stay tuned for news from today’s NXT UK show. Below is the video of WWE Superstars discussing Satomura vs. KLR: