Tony Khan says major star has signed multi-year deal with AEW

Tony Khan on AEW Unrestricted: “A major star in the world of wrestling—a huge, huge star—is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the Pay-Per-View. So I can confirm what Paul [Wight] said is true.” — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) March 4, 2021

Speaking of AEW Unrestricted:

AEW Revolution Match Stipulation & Prize is Shot At Vince McMahon

During AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan confirmed that the sixth competitor in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will be named during the show. The stipulation of that match will be rather interesting as well.

Competitors in the match must climb a ladder to retrieve a prize, and Khan confirmed they will be fighting to capture a literal brass ring