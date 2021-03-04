Tony Khan says major star has signed multi-year deal with AEW

Mar 4, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Speaking of AEW Unrestricted:

AEW Revolution Match Stipulation & Prize is Shot At Vince McMahon

During AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan confirmed that the sixth competitor in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will be named during the show. The stipulation of that match will be rather interesting as well.

Competitors in the match must climb a ladder to retrieve a prize, and Khan confirmed they will be fighting to capture a literal brass ring

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Hans Maulwurf says:
    March 4, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Please not the two move man…

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Terri

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal