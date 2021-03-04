Shaquille O’Neal brings in the coverage for AEW with Dynamite appearance

As expected, major sports and news outlets covered Shaquille O’Neal’s involvement in yesterday’s Dynamite where he teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

His name was also trending on Google with over 20,000 searches attributed to his AEW appearance, the type of advertising and promotion All Elite Wrestling was hoping for when he was announced for the match.

Shaq did more than well last night, delivering some slick moves including a powerbomb which also included a tribute to the late Brodie Lee. But perhaps the biggest talk of the night was Shaq going through two tables from the apron after Cody hit a crossbody over the top rope with both of them crashing on the floor. The move was visually impressive as Shaq just fell backward smashing the two tables. His tag team partner Jade Cargill finished the match by pinning Red Velvet.

After the match, Shaq was loaded onto an ambulance but before the ambulance left, Tony Schiavone went to talk to Shaq. The problem was that when Schiavone opened the back of the ambulance, Shaq was gone. “He’s not in here,” remarked Schiavone. “I saw them load him in the ambulance!”