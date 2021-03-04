Ryo Mizunami wins AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament

The AEW Women’s title match this Sunday at Revolution will feature two Japanese women as Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose yesterday on Dynamite to win the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament.

Yesterday’s final brought an end to a weeks-long tournament which saw talent from Japan occupying half the bracket, with their matches being taped in their home country due to the pandemic.

AEW used a combination of Dynamite, YouTube, and Bleacher Report to air the tournament matches throughout the past few weeks which was necessary to end it in time for Revolution.

Mizunami now takes on Hikaru Shida on Sunday night for the AEW Women’s title.