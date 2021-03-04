More on Jim Crockett Jr. passing away

Legendary pro wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. reportedly had COVID-19 shortly before passing away.

As noted, Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. He had entered hospice care late last week due to issues with his kidneys and liver. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio last Friday that Crockett was in grave condition and had removed himself from dialysis to enter hospice care.

In an update, Meltzer reported on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Crockett Jr. had the coronavirus shortly before passing. The COVID-19 diagnosis combined with his other heath issues led to the recent hospitalization. Crockett Jr. made the call last week to go off dialysis, and from there it was just a matter of time before he passed.

You can click here to read statements on Crockett Jr. from WWE and Impact Wrestling, and you can click here to read the statement from AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to Jim Jr. on Twitter today, crediting his influence and persistence with Flair becoming a World Champion.

“I Moved To Charlotte In 1974 With $150 In My Pocket. Jimmy Crockett Was My Friend And My Boss. I Can’t Put Into Words How Much He Did For Me And My Career. His Influence And Persistence Helped Me Become The World Champion. My Thoughts And Prayers Are With The Crockett Family! [folded hands emoji],” Flair wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Crockett’s passing. You can see Flair’s tweet below: