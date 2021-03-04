HollyHood Haley J



Real Name: Haley Evans

Height:

Weight: 110 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown:

Pro Debut: January 25, 2020

Trained By: Ronnie Roberts, JC Rotten & Amazing Maria

Finishing Move: Double Stomp

Biography

– Haley is a second generation wrestler, her mother is Amazing Maria.

– Haley is nicknamed the Queen of Boujhetto. The J in her name stands for James.

– January 25, 2020, Haley would make her debut in a loss to Thunderkitty in a IWA Old School rules match at IWA Mid-South BattleBroads #1.

– February 6th, Haley lost to Laynie Luck at IWA Mid-South Heartbreak.

– February 22nd, Haley defeated Becky Idol at IWA Mid-South BattleBroads 2.

– March 5th, Haley defeated Alice Crowley in a Tables match at IWA Mid-South Let the Madness Begin to win the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– March 14th, Haley defended the title against Malia Hosaka.

– June 19th, Haley, Amazing Maria & Kayla Kassidy defeated Jack Griffin, Lincoln Moseley & Ronnie Roberts at IWA Mid-South Unfinished Business.

– August 4th, Haley defeated Billie Starkz on OVW TV.

– August 21st, Haley retained the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title against Amazing Maria.

– August 28th, Haley defended the title against Paige Jones.

– September 1st, Haley & Kayla Kassidy defeated Alice Crowley & Billie Idol on OVW TV.

– October 24th, Haley lost the title to Thunderkitty in a Old School IWA Rules match.

– October 27th, Haley & Harley Fairfax defeated Amazing Maria & Jessie Belle on OVW TV.

– November 26th, Haley, Amazing Maria, JC Rotten & Stonewall lost an elimination to Daniel Luck, James Bandy, Lincoln Moseley & Tony Evans at IWA Mid-South Wrestlefeast ’20.

– January 9, 2021, Haley defeated Joseline Navarro at OVW Nightmare Rumble.

– January 12th, Haley defeated Lilith Grimm in a dark match on OVW TV.

– January 16th, Haley lost to Arie Alexander by DQ at XVW Cold as Ice.

– January 28th, Haley & Alice Crowley lost to Zodiak in a Handicap match at IWA Mid-South Double Jeopardy.

– February 4th, Haley won the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title by winning a 4-Way.

– February 5th, Haley defended the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– February 6th, Haley defeated defeated Joseline Navarro in a Street Fight at OVW Saturday Night Special – Tough Love ’21.

– February 9th, Haley defeated Mazzaratti to win the OVW Women’s Championship.

– February 11th, Haley retained the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title against Jessie Belle Smothers.