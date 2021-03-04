CM Punk comments on AEW roster additions

Former WWE Champion CM Punk says he is not the “Hall of Fame worthy” AEW signing that is being teased for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

As we’ve noted, Paul Wight noted on last night’s AEW Dynamite that a top name in the world of pro wrestling will be revealed at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Punk kicked off his Q&A by stating, “No, it’s not me.”

A fan asked again if Punk if the mystery AEW signing and Punk responded.

“100% not me,” Punk wrote.

Punk was also asked if it frustrates him when he has to dismiss rumors when he gets on Twitter after AEW teases surprises like they have this week.

“Nah I get it. It ain’t all about me!,” he wrote back.

Punk was also asked who he thinks would be the best addition to the AEW roster and why.

“I think they should focus on who they have,” he responded.

There’s no word yet on who will be revealed at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view but we will keep you updated. You can click here for Tony Khan’s recent comments on the mystery acquisition.

Below are Punk’s related tweets:

100% not me — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

Nah I get it. It ain’t all about me! — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021