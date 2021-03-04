Bobby Lashley responds to props from The Rock

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter this afternoon and gave praise to The Hurt Business.

The exchange with MVP began after a fan posted a photo of a young kid looking up at The Rock, Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston with their WWE Title belts. The caption read, “It’s possible.”

Another fan commented that everything doesn’t always have to be about race, and that’s what others are trying to steer away from while the original poster was doing the opposite. MVP responded to that tweet.

“No. He’s not. That is a beautiful statement about representation and inspiration. It means something when your heros look like you,” MVP wrote.

The Rock responded and agreed with the leader of The Hurt Business.

“Well said, brother. You guys are doing GREAT. Very happy for all of you. Very proud, too. Representing,” Rock wrote back to MVP.

MVP responded to Rock with a fist emoji.

Lashley then responded to The Rock and credited him for paving the way.

“You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty,” Lashley wrote.

Rock has not responded to Lashley’s comments as of this writing, but WWE did re-tweet the posts from Lashley and Rock.

You can see the full tweets below:

Everything doesn’t always have to be a race thing. That’s kind of what we’re trying to steer away from and you’re doing the opposite — B O T C H W E I S E R (@botchweiser) March 4, 2021

Well said, brother. You guys are doing GREAT. Very happy for all of you. Very proud, too. Representing — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 4, 2021