Update on the status of Impact’s Xplosion show

Impact Wrestling has reportedly paused production of the Xplosion series.

Xplosion, Impact’s long-running secondary series, has not been canceled, but it is now on an extended hiatus, according to PWInsider.

The decision was recently made to focus more on the new “Before The Impact” show that premiered last month in the Tuesday night timeslot before Impact hits the air on AXS TV.

Xplosion first premiered on November 27, 2002 and has featured different formats over the years. The one-hour show has also aired internationally. Xplosion recently became available in the United States for the first time since 2006 when it began streaming on Impact Plus and the Impact Twitch channel on Wednesday nights at 7pm ET. Matt Striker had been serving as the host of the show.

There’s no word on when Xplosion might return, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.