Stephanie McMahon Joins Group for Women’s Sports Advancements

Per Sportico, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has become an inaugural board member for the Sports Innovation Lab Women’s Leadership Board. This is a data-driven women’s leadership board founded by Olympic medalist Angela Ruggiero’s SIL.

The new board is comprised of 22 female executives across sports, media and tech industries. The goal of the board is to bring industry leaders together using SIL’s data and research to support each individual member’s continued professional success and network together.

Other inaugural board members alongside Stephanie McMahon include Big East commissioner Big East commissioner Val Ackerman; Jessica Berman, deputy commissioner at the National Lacrosse League; former pro tennis player and current CEO at Billie Jean King Enterprises Ilana Kloss; LA28 Olympics/USA Olympics CEO Kathy Carter. You can view the WWE PR account’s announcement on the news below.