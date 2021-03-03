NXT Championship to be defended next week

Another big title match has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

It was announced on tonight’s show that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Title against Adam Cole.

Previously announced for next week’s NXT show was Toni Storm vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show.