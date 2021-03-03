New segment for tonight’s NXT

The Way is headed to therapy on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE has just announced that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will attend a therapy session on tonight’s show. This comes after Dexter Lumis has tormented the group for a few weeks now.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa in a non-title match, plus WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show

The Way head to therapy tonight on NXT Fed up with Austin Theory’s empathy for Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano has pledged for The Way to attend therapy tonight on NXT. Lumis has tormented The Way for weeks now, most recently with a pivotal victory over the NXT North American Champion last week. But perhaps even more distressing for Gargano than the loss was Theory refusing to lend a hand to help him win. Theory, who was abducted by Lumis last month at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance, said NXT’s Tortured Artist was simply “misunderstood,” bewildering Gargano and Candice LeRae. And to even greater horror from The Garganos, Indi Hartwell admitted to finding Lumis attractive. Can The Way get back on the same page in therapy? And will Lumis be watching?

