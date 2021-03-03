WWE NXT Report – 3/3/2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans cheer inside the arena. Vic is joined remotely by Wade Barrett and at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

We go right to the ring for tonight’s non-title opener as NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch come out. We get a video from Tuesday night that set this match up on Twitter. Tommaso Ciampa is shown walking backstage. He walks up on partner Timothy Thatcher and greets him. They head to the ring together as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Thatcher starts off with Burch, trading holds. Thatcher takes Burch down first and they tangle on the mat. They get back up and lock up again. Burch takes Thatcher down but Thatcher controls him by the arm. Thatcher works on the arm now. They break again and have some words. They lock up again instead of tag out. They unload on each other and Burch rams Thatcher to the corner. Ciampa tags in and takes over. Burch takes Ciampa to his corner and in comes Lorcan to take over. They tangle into another corner and Lorcan backs off but delivers a big chop to the chest.

Ciampa blocks and unloads with chops of his own. Lorcan uppercuts back. They trade big strikes now. Lorcan grabs the beard but Ciampa ends up taking him down. Ciampa with a big back elbow to the face. Ciampa sends Lorcan to the apron and knocks him off with a big knee to the jaw. Burch comes in but gets sent out by Ciampa. Thatcher levels Burch on the floor with a big uppercut. Lorcan rolls Ciampa up from behind for a 2 count in the ring. Ciampa levels Lorcan with a big clothesline. Burch comes to the apron but Ciampa knocks him off. Thatcher tags in and hits a big assisted uppercut to Lorcan for 2. Thatcher grounds Lorcan now.

Thatcher keeps Lorcan grounded and works him over. Lorcan with a shot to the mouth to get free. Lorcan chop blocks the knee from behind. Burch tags in but Thatcher fights off a double team. Thatcher tosses Lorcan and he rolls out of the ring. Thatcher turns around to a big clothesline from Burch. Thatcher rolls to the floor in pain as Ciampa checks on him. The referee also goes out to check on Thatcher as we quickly cut to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Lorcan has Thatcher down in the single-Crab. Ciampa reaches for the tag but Burch pulls Thatcher back. Thatcher kicks him away and in comes Burch off the tag. Ciampa finally tags in and runs wild on both competitors with clotheslines and then more clotheslines in the corners, going from corner to corner. Ciampa stands tall and yells out for a big pop. Ciampa unloads on Burch with big right hands in the corner. Thatcher tags in and takes over with uppercuts to Burch in the corner. Ciampa tags back in and unloads with chops to Burch in the corner. Thatcher tags right back in, this time delivering a bunch of right hands to the face. Thatcher with a throw to Burch.

Thatcher with a Sleeper while Burch is on the mat. Lorcan comes in and kicks Thatcher but the hold is still locked. Ciampa comes in and drops Lorcan. Ciampa unloads on Lorcan with strikes while Thatcher does the same to Burch next to him. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Burch avoids a German suplex by Thatcher, holding on to Lorcan who is on the floor. Burch elbows to get free. Lorcan tags in and knocks Ciampa off the apron, then drops Thatcher. Thatcher fights off a double team now. Ciampa makes the save and they all brawl. Lorcan with a half-and-half to Thatcher. They all trade more big strikes and all four Superstars are down now as fans chant “NXT!” again.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Thatcher crawls for a tag. Thatcher is shocked to see Imperium on the stage now doing their pose. The champs take advantage of the distraction and knock Ciampa off the apron. They then hit the double team on Thatcher for the pin to win.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

– After the match, Lorcan and Burch take the titles to celebrate at ringside as Ciampa recovers with Thatcher. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe look on from the stage.

– We see Roderick Strong walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Roderick Strong is in the ring with a mic. He throws down his Undisputed Era chain and tells Adam Cole to get his ass out here now.

Strong says if any one of us in The Undisputed Era ever meant a single thing to Cole, then bring your ass out here now. The music interrupts and out comes NXT Champion Finn Balor instead. Balor asks Strong when he’s going to learn that Cole isn’t coming out here for him. Cole isn’t coming out here to offer some sort of explanation. Strong interrupts and says he finds this funny because The Undisputed era was doing perfectly fine until Balor showed up. Strong says this whole thing is Finn’s fault. Finn enters the ring and tells Strong this isn’t his fault, your so-called brotherhood fell apart because of this NXT Title.

Balor says he knows how to get Cole out here. Balor steps to the camera and announces Cole vs. Balor for the NXT Title on next week’s show. Fans pop. Balor says as for Strong, he’ll never be a leader. Strong drops the mic. Balor continues and says Strong will always be a follower and until he gets a little more greedy and selfish, and gets a killer instinct like The Prince, he’ll never… Strong attacks Balor and drops him. Strong attacks on the mat and they roll around, brawling. Officials rush the ring to break it up now.

– We go to Vic and Beth at ringside. Vic tells us Wade is a remote correspondent again this week.

– Vic sends us to a therapy session with The Way. Dr. Linda Nicoli, a clinical psychologist is with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Theory tells Gargano this doesn’t look like Chuck E. Cheese. The doc says she prefers to handle people individually. Gargano talks about Theory having a Dexter Lumis problem. Theory says he doesn’t have a Lumis problem, it was just a vacation but Candice says a three day kidnapping is not vacation. Indi says it could be something good, depending on the guy.The doc asks if Theory is in denial. Theory says it was just he and Lumis hanging out, just two dudes having a good time. Indi is writing something on a pad and Gargano wants to see it. She says it’s private. He grabs it and it’s Indi doodling about Lumis with Lumis as her last name. She calls herself Mrs. Indi Wrestling Lumis, a play off the nickname Gargano gave her for Christmas. He’s not happy.

Gargano starts ranting about Lumis and wonders why he’s not locked up by now. The doc says Gargano’s hostility about Lumis is exposing some deep-rooted issues of his own. Gargano says this is not about him, he’s not here to be therap-ied on, Theory is. Gargano is told to calm down but he stands up and continues ranting. The woman tells him to get out. Gargano goes on about how this is his office now. She tells him to get out again and then slams the door in his face. He says she’s very unprofessional but he will be out in the hallway if they need him. The segment is to be continued as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cameron Grimes is with a stack of money at the production desk. He wants to change the name of the Capitol Wrestling Center. NXT General Manager William Regal approaches but Grimes is too busy counting his money. Regal tells him to stand up. Regal says Grimes hit a crew member last week and now Regal has a potential lawsuit on his hands. Grimes offers to buy the guy off but Regal will handle it. It’s Grimes he has to worry about. Grimes counts more money and says everybody has a price. Regal doesn’t know what that means. Regal announces Grimes vs. Bronson Reed for tonight and walks off. Grimes isn’t happy and says it would be easier if he gave Regal some money. Grimes yells about WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. once again to end the segment.

– Vic confirms Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor for next week. Beth confirms Balor vs. Roderick Strong in tonight’s non-title main event.

Aliyah vs. Ember Moon

We go back to the ring and fans boo as The Robert Stone Brand comes out – Aliyah with Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone. Ember Moon is out next with Shotzi Blackheart, riding in on Blackheart’s tank.

Moon and Aliyah lock up to start. They trade holds and Moon nails the first takedown, then another arm drag. Aliyah crawls to Stone and Kamea but Moon stays on her. Aliyah drops Moon and shows off some but rocks her with a forearm. Moon shakes it off and has some words for Aliyah, who isn’t taking her seriously. Moon baits Aliyah in and slams her for a pop.

Aliyah rocks Moon but Moon forearms her in the face. Moon with a takedown now. They go to the apron and Moon shoves her down on the floor. Moon brings Aliyah back in as Stone distracts her. Shotzi runs over and Stone backs off. Aliyah leaps off the apron but Moon catches her. Aliyah slides out but Moon kicks her in the mouth. Moon drops Aliyah from the apron. Moon brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Aliyah mounts some offense for a 2 count now as Stone cheers her on.

Aliyah drives a knee to the back and keeps Moon grounded now. Moon counters and mounts offense of her own. Moon dropkicks Aliyah and yells at Stone. Moon with a Spinebuster for a 2 count. Moon goes on until Stone and Kamea interfere. Shotzi takes them out with a splash from the steel ring steps. Moon goes on and hits The Eclipse on Aliyah for the pin to win.

Winner: Ember Moon

– After the match, Shotzi stands tall in the ring with Moon as The Robert Stone Brand recovers. We go to replays.

– McKenzie Mitchell approaches Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa backstage, asking what happened earlier with Imperium. Thatcher says we all come from somewhere and we all have a past. Ciampa interrupts and says Thatcher’s past with Imperium is exactly that, the past. Ciampa ends the interview and they head into their locker room.

– We see the two teams backstage warming up for tonight’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get an extended video preview for next week’s title match between Toni Storm and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, getting their title shot for winning the first-ever Dusty Rhodes Women’s Tag Team Classic. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Baszler starts off with Kai but Jax tags right in to start. Jax drops Kai first, then launches her across the ring with a throw. Jax with a running splash in the corner and some trash talking as fans boo. Baszler tags in and drops Kai to take over. Baszler takes Kai to the corner and taunts her. Kai charges but Baszler slams her on the mat, then goes to work on her arm and wrist. Baszler goes to stomp the elbow but Kai moves. Kai jumps up and slaps Baszler for a pop.

Kai fights out of the corner and rolls Baszler for a 2 count. Kai with an arm drag and another takedown. Baszler catches a kick and drops Kai on her face. Baszler tosses Kai out of the ring to the floor. Gonzalez checks on Kai as Jax and Baszler approach. The two teams face off at ringside as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial. Baszler returns to the ring and Kai tags in Gonzalez. They have words in the middle of the ring. Gonzalez shoves Baszler. Baszler rocks her. Gonzalez just takes it but now they go at it in the middle of the ring.

Back from the break and Kai has control of Baszler. Baszler goes to the floor to regroup, then sweeps Kai on the apron and drops her. Baszler brings it back into the ring and stomps away on Kai’s knee. Jax tags in and applies a Stretch Muffler on Kai, swinging her around and manhandling her. Kai slides down and tries to roll Jax up but Jax lifts her and nails a big headbutt.

Jax drops Kai and applies the Stretch Muffler again, swinging her into the turnbuckles as fans continue to boo. Jax covers with an arrogant pin for a 2 count. Kai leaps off the second rope but Jax catches her. Baszler tags in and knocks Gonzalez off the apron. Jax presses Kai and slams her, then Baszler follows up with a kick to the jaw for a 2 count. Kai fights the champs off but Baszler catches a kick. Kai kicks Baszler’s leg out then kicks her in the jaw to take her down.

Gonzalez tags in and dropkicks Baszler, then clotheslines her. Gonzalez blocks a shot and nails a big fall-away slam to Baszler, and another. Gonzalez keeps control with more offense but Baszler kicks out just in time. Baszler breaks free from a powerbomb attempt. Jax tags in and stares Gonzalez down. Jax shoves Gonzalez and they unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Jax misses a splash in the corner. Gonzalez with shoulder thrusts now. Jax runs over Gonzalez in the middle of the ring. Baszler tags in and drops Gonzalez with a knee to the jaw for a 2 count.

Baszler gets on Gonzalez with a Sleeper but she tosses Baszler to the mat. Baszler eats a big boot. Kai tags in as Gonzalez puts Baszler on her shoulders. Kai with a double team kick for the pin but Jax runs in and breaks it up. Gonzalez runs in and decks Jax but Jax clotheslines her over the top rope to the floor. The referee checks on Baszler. Kai scoops Baszler but her knee goes out. Kai ducks a clothesline and goes for the move again. Her leg apparently goes out again. Kai rolls through the Kirifuda Clutch but Baszler brings her right back into the Clutch. Kai starts fading in the submission.

Kai tries to kick free as Gonzalez returns to the apron. Gonzalez tags in but Baszler doesn’t see it. Gonzalez runs over and decks Jax off the apron. Jax pulls her out and rams her back into the apron. Gonzalez charges and tumbles over the announce table with Jax for a pop. Baszler and Kai are both down next to each other in the ring as fans chant “NXT!” now. Baszler snaps to it and applies the Kirifuda Clutch again but Baszler still doesn’t realize Kai isn’t legal.

Adam Pearce and RAW referee Shawn Bennett come out. Bennett hits the ring and calls the match as Kai passes out in the hold, also not realizing that Kai was no longer legal.

Winners: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

– After the bell, officials check on Jax and Gonzalez as the boos get louder. Baszler takes the titles at ringside as we go to replays with the boos continuing. The champs stand tall with the titles on the stage as Kai and Gonzalez look on from the ring.

– We go back to The Way’s therapy session. They’re talking about Dexter Lumis again. Theory says Lumis just wants a friend. Indi Hartwell is attracted to Lumis. Johnny Gargano is texting Candice LeRae from the hallway. The doctor catches them and kicks everyone out except for Austin Theory. The doc tells Theory this is a safe space and he can trust her. She asks what really happened during the three days he was with Lumis. The segment cuts away before Theory can speak.

– We see LA Knight walking backstage, commenting on how he said he was going to do things his way on his time. Imperium was seen in the background talking to Killian Dain as Knight walked backstage. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Isiah “Swerve” Scott is in a recording studio, letting Briana Brandy hear some of his work. She walks off and he turns to the camera to cut a promo on Leon Ruff. Swerve issues a warning to Ruff and then says Swerve is just different, and he just doesn’t care anymore.

– We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight for his Wednesday night debut.

Knight takes the mic and says he’s waited entirely too long to step into this ring, stare straight down the barrel and say let me talk to you. But we don’t understand. Don’t think Knight is about to come talk about childhood dreams. Standing in this ring isn’t a dream, it’s business, his business, and that involves whipping another man’s ass any time they step into the ropes. Knight mentions how he changed the game at Takeover. People say he is the Tom Brady of wrestling but no, Tom Brady wishes he was half as good as LA Knight. Knight says he didn’t come in as a first round draft pick but when it’s all said and done, he will be the guy setting trends and records.

Knight says he looks around and sees your Johnny Garganos, Kyle O’Reillys, Adam Coles and Finn Balors. Every single one of them has their fancy kicks and dives. Knight invites them to bring that to his front door because he’s not going to beat them with flash and pizazz, he didn’t come here to do anything fancy, he just came to get the job done. Knight goes on and says he’s the last of a dying breed. He agrees with people who are saying he might be the greatest NXT Superstar of all time, already. Don’t call him The GOAT when it’s time for coronation, call him one thing that sets him above the rest – LA Knight. This is his game and that’s not an insult, it’s just a fact of life. Knight drops the mic to wrap his promo.

Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes

LA Knight is still standing in the ring when Bronson Reed makes his way out for the next match. They stare each other down and Knight makes his exit as Reed steps in. Knight looks on from the ramp as Reed stomps and poses. Cameron Grimes is out next with a handful of money, tossing it around on his way to the ring and in the ring.

The bell hits and Grimes has a deal for Reed. He starts counting off hundred dollar bills but Reed drops him with a big right hand. Grimes picks up some of the money but attacks. Reed blocks and they go at it. Reed catches Grimes in mid-air and tosses him over the ropes to the floor. Grimes fights back in from the apron. Reed blocks a sunset flip and sits down on Grimes for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Reed in control.

Back from the break and Reed rolls Grimes in from the floor. Grimes rocks him and nails an enziguri as Reed comes back in. Grimes ducks a clothesline and hits a Spanish Fly in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Grimes mounts Reed and rocks him with punches now. Reed tosses Grimes off but Grimes comes back with a big knee to the gut. Grimes grounds Reed with a submission now.

Grimes breaks and drives a knee to the back of the head. Grimes stomps on Reed’s fingers. Grimes with kicks to the chest while Reed is on his knees. Grimes keeps kicking but Reed is getting to his feet, and he’s angry. Reed blocks a shot and drops Grimes, and again. Reed levels Grimes with a jumping splash in the middle of the ring. Reed with a running splash in the corner now. Grimes blocks a move but Reed comes back with a big clothesline to turn him inside out.

Grimes ends up on the apron and is shocked at Reed’s efforts. Grimes looks to walk out on the match but Reed runs and leaps out, taking Grimes down on the ground for a big pop. Reed brings Grimes back into the ring but here comes LA Knight, tossing Grimes’ hat into the ring. The referee grabs the hat and tosses it back out, allowing Knight to jump up and deck Reed while he’s on the top preparing for the big splash. Grimes takes advantage of the cheap shot and gets the pin on Reed.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes celebrates as his music hits. Knight looks on from the stage and Reed seethes in the ring.

– We see Adam Pearce and NXT General Manager William Regal backstage arguing.

– McKenzie is interviewing Kayden Carter backstage now, asking about Kacy Catanzaro’s injury. Kayden says it pisses her off to see her best friend hurt and out of action. Carter can’t say when Kacy will be back in action but she doesn’t give a damn about Xia Li. Carter says Xia took out her friend and now she has to do the same to her. She goes on and says Xia has pushed her buttons for too long, and now she just sees red. No fear, no hesitation. Carter says Xia can come and get it next week.

– This week’s Progressive-sponsored video package looks at Xia Li’s recent dominance. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package looking at how Karrion Kross defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in last week’s non-title No DQ match.

– Vic sends us back to The Way’s therapy session. Austin Theory is in there by himself. She asks what really happened during the three days Dexter Lumis had him. Theory says he was in a room with the windows boarded up. He watched cartoons and ate cereal all day, and has to say Dexter Lumis is really a nice guy. The doc asks why Lumis brought Theory back and he honestly doesn’t know why. The doc says she actually spoke to Lumis earlier and couldn’t get him to stop talking. This surprises Theory as Lumis doesn’t talk. Lumis brought Theory back because Theory is the most obnoxious person he’s been around, his eating habits are disgusting, as are his habit of cutting up shirts to show off his mediocre abs, among other things. Theory starts crying and runs out to Johnny Gargano in the hall way. Gargano comes in consoling Theory, telling the doc she’s a monster. He comes back in by himself and thanks the doctor for pulling this off. He pays the doctor for playing the part and helping turn Theory back against Lumis. Gargano is off to take Theory to Chuck E. Cheese now. The doc says they’re a bunch of idiots.

Ever-Rise vs. Breezango

We go back to the ring and Matt Martel and Chase Parker of Ever-Rise are in the ring. Tyler Breeze and Fandango of Breezango are set to come out next but Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde attack them on the stage and beat them down to ringside as fans boo. Ever-Rise cheers them on.

Mendoza and Wilde rush the ring but Ever-Rise retreats to the bottom of the ramp. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar runs down the ramp and drops Ever-Rise from behind. Fans continue booing as Escobar beats Martel and Parker around, slamming Parker’s head into the steel steps a few times. Escobar enters the ring and takes the mic. He says do not mistake last week’s No DQ loss to Karrion Kross as a weakness because if you do… he speaks in Spanish and points at the two teams laid out at ringside, saying this is what will await you. The music hits as Escobar, Wilde and Mendoza stand tall to boos.

– Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter is confirmed for next week. The announcers hype Toni Storm vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor for next week. We get a quick video package for Cole vs. Balor.

– We see the NXT Champion walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie stops William Regal backstage, asking about what happened with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match earlier. He says he will have an announcement next week that will change the landscape of NXT.

Finn Balor vs. Roderick Strong

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as NXT Champion Finn Balor makes his way out to a pop. Out next comes Roderick Strong. Strong comes out to new music and he’s no longer wearing Undisputed Era gear.

They lock up and go at it, trading holds to the mat. More back and forth on the mat now. They get up and Strong rocks Balor into the corner. Balor fights back with a big chop for a quick pin attempt. Balor fights off submission attempts now. Balor takes Strong down with a headlock. Fans rally as they fight back up for more back and forth. Balor blocks a backbreaker attempt. They take it back to the mat as Balor works on the arm.

Balor controls Strong on the mat now. Strong backs Balor into the corner to get free but Balor keeps him locked in. Strong tosses Balor and hits a backbreaker. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break with Strong stomping on Balor.

Back from the break and Strong slams Balor into the turnbuckles face-first. Strong chops Balor into an opposite corner and keeps control. Strong with another big chop. Balor blasts out of the corner and drops Strong. Balor with a running kick while Strong is down. Balor stomps away now as the referee counts. Balor stays on Strong and takes him back down by the arm.

Balor focuses on the arm while keeping Strong grounded. The referee checks on Strong as he sits up on the apron. Balor goes right back to work on the arm as fans rally now. Strong fights to his feet and nails a powerslam out of nowhere. Strong with a shot to the back and a knee to the gut. Strong unloads with strikes now, beating Balor down. Strong with another backbreaker for a 2 count. Strong with another big backbreaker.

Strong charges with a big knee in the corner but Balor moves. Balor takes him right back down to work on the arm. Balor with a submission locked in now, trying to make Strong fade. Strong fights and gets his foot on the bottom rope as Balor takes advantage of the 5 count. Balor with a big chop in the corner, and another. Balor keeps control until Strong nails a big clothesline out of nowhere. Strong rallies now, hitting the running forearms from corner to corner and back. Strong with an Angle Slam.

Strong with a double underhook powerbomb in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Fans chant “NXT!” after more back and forth. Strong charges but Balor nails Slingblade out of nowhere. Balor misses the dropkick as Strong catches it and goes for the Stronghold, locking it in. They tangle and Strong turns it into a 2 count. Strong goes for a big Gutbuster but Balor turns it into a double foot stomp to the chest on the way down. Strong fights Balor off with kicks. Balor with a pele kick.

Balor counters the jumping knee and drops Strong in the middle of the ring. Balor with the corner dropkick now. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace and he nails it. Balor goes for 1916 and nails it for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor sits up and takes the NXT Title as his music hits. We go to replays. Balor stands tall with the title in the ring now as Adam Cole appears on the stage. Cole stares Balor down as Vic hypes next week’s title match. Balor points back at Cole and Cole points at himself. NXT goes off the air with Balor and Cole staring each other down.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.