Latest on WrestleMania tickets

WWE will reportedly put WrestleMania 37 tickets on sale next week.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that the plan is for ticket sales to begin roughly next week. There is said to be a test event scheduled for this Friday to work out any kinks in the ticketing sales system.

WWE Superstars were reportedly told weeks ago that comped tickets for friends and family would either be severely limited or eliminated altogether this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

WWE is expected to allow actual fans at WrestleMania 37, but in socially-distanced seating and on a limited capacity.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stay tuned for more.