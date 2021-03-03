Kacy Catanzaro Says She Has A Partially Torn LCL

It was reported last week that WWE is claiming that Kacy Catanzaro suffered a leg injury after her match with Xia Li on last week’s episode of NXT. Yesterday, Dave Meltzer gave a brief update, saying the injury was an angle and that while she’s not 100%, she’s basically fine. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however, as Catanzaro herself revealed on Instagram that she has a partially torn LCL in the leg.

She wrote: “It’s been a tough week.. coming to terms with a partial LCL tear, but working with medical staff to get back as soon as I can. You can’t keep me down.”