Charlotte Flair Discusses Potential of Intergender Wrestling in WWE

During an appearance on the Swerve City podcast, Charlotte Flair talked about intergender wrestling:

“I feel the same with the women and we finally are there. It’s no longer like, ‘The Divas and the male superstars.’ We’re all just superstars. I don’t necessarily want or think that the women need to compete against the men but I do think in certain situations like with Reginald, did I say his name correctly? What he is doing with Sasha [Banks] is phenomenal but I don’t think that needs to be a common thing. Like it works with them and their storyline and him being Mella’s manager but to have intergender — it’s almost like how you [MyVerse, BattleRap artist] were saying when someone puts down your family or they use cheap pops in battling, sometimes I feel like for a woman to hit a man or a man to hit a woman, it’s not as creative as two women having to tell this story versus, like, ‘Oh my God, she just slapped him.’”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)