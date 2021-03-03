Buddy Wayne
Real Name: Steve Finley
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 202 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 27, 1967
Date of Death: June 17, 2017
Hometown: Everett, Washington
Pro Debut: April 1985
Trained By: Scott Ferris, Ole Olson & Ritchie Magnett
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Finley was nicknamed Heart Throb & Lightning. He also used the ring names Atomic Kid, Canadian Cobra, Wayne Gillis & Buddy Royal. He most notable ring is Buddy Wayne in which a lot of people confuse him with the Memphis wrestler of the same name.
– Titles & Accolades held by Finley include:
– CW USA Television Championship (5x)
– ICW Heavyweight Championship
– ICW Tag Team Championship (7x)
– UIW Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– UIW Tag Team Championship
– Finley is greatly known for running the Buddy Wayne School of Wrestling.
– June 17, 2017, Finley unfortunately passed away from a heart attack.