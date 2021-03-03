Buddy Wayne



Real Name: Steve Finley

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 202 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 27, 1967

Date of Death: June 17, 2017

Hometown: Everett, Washington

Pro Debut: April 1985

Trained By: Scott Ferris, Ole Olson & Ritchie Magnett

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Finley was nicknamed Heart Throb & Lightning. He also used the ring names Atomic Kid, Canadian Cobra, Wayne Gillis & Buddy Royal. He most notable ring is Buddy Wayne in which a lot of people confuse him with the Memphis wrestler of the same name.

– Titles & Accolades held by Finley include:

– CW USA Television Championship (5x)

– ICW Heavyweight Championship

– ICW Tag Team Championship (7x)

– UIW Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– UIW Tag Team Championship

– Finley is greatly known for running the Buddy Wayne School of Wrestling.

– June 17, 2017, Finley unfortunately passed away from a heart attack.