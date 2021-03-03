Buddy Wayne Peale
Real Name: Dwayne Peale
Height:
Weight: 220 lbs.
Date of Birth: 1934
Date of Death: December 31, 2015
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Pro Debut: 1952
Retired: 1987
Trained By:
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Buddy is the father of Ken Wayne & Greg Wayne.
– Buddy is a staple in the legendary Memphis wrestling scene & is sometimes confused with northwest wrestler/trainer by the same name Steve Finley.
– Titles & accolades held by Wayne include:
– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship
– December 31, 2015, Wayne had passed away due to pulmonary fibrosis.