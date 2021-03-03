Buddy Wayne Peale



Real Name: Dwayne Peale

Height:

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1934

Date of Death: December 31, 2015

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Pro Debut: 1952

Retired: 1987

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Buddy is the father of Ken Wayne & Greg Wayne.

– Buddy is a staple in the legendary Memphis wrestling scene & is sometimes confused with northwest wrestler/trainer by the same name Steve Finley.

– Titles & accolades held by Wayne include:

– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship

– December 31, 2015, Wayne had passed away due to pulmonary fibrosis.