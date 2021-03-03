Audio: Cody Rhodes comments on Paul Wight, Pat McAfee, Sting, Red Velvet, Shaq, more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

Cody Rhodes conducted a conference call earlier today. You can hear the audio here

Here are some highlights:

– Cody says Paul Wight has been a big part of his career. Says Wight is extremely motivated & wants to be there. Short negotiation process because of that. He’s most excited to have him in the locker room to help guide younger talent on navigating being famous.

– Cody says he bets Sting can have a regular wrestling match again. Puts over his “frenetic motion” as still being there. He thinks he’s in it for the long haul with the AEW family.

– Cody doesn’t think it was a difficult decision for Tully Blanchard to get back in there. Says he has a wild look in his eye that he wishes others had.

– Cody said if there is no more opposition on Wednesdays, he jokes about whether they should make a statement similar to what WWE made when AEW launched.

– In talking about pandemic wrestling, Cody says the marathon Norcross, GA, tapings saved AEW in giving TNT new content and keeping Dynamite going.

– Asked about Shaq and Pat McAfee tweets related to celeb matches, Cody said that’s odd because McAfee reaches out almost every day to get a job in AEW.

– Cody says diversity is paramount for the company and they want to be open and represent as many different cultures and backgrounds as they can.

– Asked about her type of contract, Cody says he hopes Red Velvet gets a full-time deal. “I hope you ask me that question in 24 hours because I think she’s going to kill it tonight.

– Cody says the new TNT hour has a name and he loves it, saying the show will come in ’21. He says other news is coming regarding another show involving AEW talent. “We’ve made some large moves.”

(quotes courtesy of wrestlingobserver.com>