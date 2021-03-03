AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Dynamite will also mark the first official appearance for Paul Wight (fka Big Show) in AEW. The finals of the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament will also take place. Another highlight for tonight is the legendary Tully Blanchard coming out of retirement for six-man action.

The main event of tonight’s show will feature NBA Legend Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Paul Wight makes his Dynamite debut

* MJF and Chris Jericho will hold a press conference for Revolution

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Hangman Page and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen

* Max Caster vs. 10 (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Thunder Rosa (Finals of the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill