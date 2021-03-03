3/3/21 AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Mixed Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill

Rhodes and Shaq start the match and Shaq quickly drops Rhodes to the mat. They lock up and Shaq goes to back Rhodes in the corner, but Rhodes escapes and delivers a few chops. Shaq turns it around and delivers one chop of his own. Shaq clubs Rhodes across the back and then drops him with a back body drop. Shaq chops Rhodes in the corner and delivers a knee to the midsection. Shaq chops Rhodes again and goes for another, but Cargill tags in. Velvet enters as well, but Cargill kicks her in the midsection. Cargill sends Velvet to the corner, but Velvet dodges her and comes off the ropes. Cargill picks Velvet up, but Velvet escapes and charges. Cargill drops Velvet with a back elbow, but Velvet comes back with shots of her own. Velvet delivers a hook kick, but Cargill answers with a right hand. Cargill chokes Velvet in the corner and tosses her across the ring. Cargill slams Velvet in the corner, but Velvet comes back with a boot to the face. Velvet goes for a cross-body, but Cargill rolls through and drops Velvet with a fall-away slam. Cargill pie-faces Rhodes, but Rhodes knocks Shaq to the floor with a running knee.

Shaw attacks Austin and Colten Gunn at ringside, and then goes after QT Marshall. Cargill argues with Rhodes, and then Velvet takes Cargill down with a moonsault from the top. Velvet delivers a few forearm strikes to Cargill in the ring. Cargill comes back with a leg-sweep and locks in the Figure Four. Velvet gets free and to her feet, but Cargill takes her back down. Cargill grabs a table and sets it up on the floor. Velvet clubs Cargill in the back and slams her on the table. Velvet rolls Cargill back into the ring and sets up another table. Velvet drives a shoulder into Cargill on the apron, but Cargill comes back with an enzuigiri. Rhodes tags in, and Shaq enters as well. Rhodes kicks Shaq in the midsection, but Shaq comes back with a knee lift. Shaq power bombs Rhodes in the ring, but Rhodes comes back and slams Shaq to the mat. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Shaq kicks out. Velvet and Cargill tag back in and exchange shots. Rhodes comes in the match and takes out Shaq with a cross-body, and they both crash through the tables on the floor. Velvet delivers a Spear and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out.

Velvet picks Cargill up, but Cargill counters out. Cargill delivers a sit out face-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: PAC and Rey Fenix vs. D3 and John Skyler

PAC and Fenix delivers superkicks to Skyler and D3. Fenix and PAC double-team Skyler in the ring, and then Fenix kicks D3 in the face on the apron. PAC takes D3 out with a dive, and then Fenix picks Skyler up. Fenix slams Skyler to the mat, and PAC delivers a 450 splash. Fenix tags back in and plants Skyler with the sit out brain buster and gets the pin fall.

Winners: PAC and Rey Fenix

—

Chris Jericho’s music hits, and he comes to the ring with MJF, Ortiz, Santana, and Wardlow. Jericho and MJF hold their press conference. Someone asks them what the AEW World Tag Team Championship means to them. Jericho says everyone knows he is Le Champion, and it is time that he is a champion again. Jericho says he is a seven-time tag team champion with the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Paul Wight. He says none of them are better than MJF, and it is time for them to beat the hell out of The Young Bucks, just like they did to their father. Conrad Thompson asks them what are the odds of them letting Sammy Guevara back into The Inner Circle. Jericho and MJF both go crazy and insult Thompson. Brandon Walker from Barstool Sports asks them why they attacked Papa Buck last week. MJF says he recklessly attacked Jericho, and last week was an act of self-defense. Santana says it is the Bucks fault, because they know there isn’t a line that The Inner Circle won’t cross. Eric Bischoff asks the next question, but before they can answer much, The Young Bucks interrupt. Matt Jackson says their dad is the greatest father in the world and taught them everything. Matt says without Papa Buck, there are no Young Bucks and there is no AEW. Matt says MJF would still be unemployed and Jericho would be jerking the curtain at the Performance Center. The Bucks delivers superkicks to Jericho and MJF, and the rest of The Inner Circle attack them. Brandon Cutler rushes the ring, as do trainers and referees. The Good Brothers come out and set up a table on the stage. Nick Jackson puts Ortiz on the table as Karl Anderson hold him. Nick dives off the stage through Ortiz as Matt dives off the stage through Santana on another table on the floor.

—

The video hype package for the feud between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega airs. Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch this Sunday at Revolution.

—

Match #3 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and Tully Blanchard (w/JJ Dillon) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt)

Blanchard and Stunt start the match. Blanchard takes Stunt to the corner and delivers shots. Harwood tags in, but all six men get in the ring and stand off. Jungle Boy tags in, but Harwood takes him to the corner. Harwood delivers body shots and a back elbow. Jungle Boy fights back with shots, but Harwood drops him with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy comes back with a dropkick, and then delivers one to Wheeler as well. Jungle Boy drops FTR with German suplexes, and then locks in the Snare Trap on Harwood. Wheeler pulls Jungle Boy to the floor, but Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap. Dillon slips Harwood a shoe, and then Harwood knocks Jungle Boy out with it. Harwood goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Blanchard tags in and fakes a dive on Jungle Boy, but Harwood tags in and slams Jungle Boy into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wheeler tags in and slams Jungle Boy to the mat. Wheeler comes off the ropes, but Jungle Boy gets his boots up. Luchasaurus tags in and takes out Harwood and Wheeler with shots and kicks. Luchasaurus throws Stunt onto Blanchard, but FTR come back with a double kick to Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus comes back with a double kick of his own, and then a double German suplex. Luchasaurus goes for a choke slam, but Harwood gets free and sends Luchasaurus into the ring post. Luchasaurus comes back and takes Harwood to the mat and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Jungle Boy tags in, but Wheeler drops Luchasaurus with a DDT on the floor. Jungle Boy dropkicks Wheeler and delivers a shot to Blanchard as well. Jungle Boy goes up top, but Wheeler tags in and cuts him off. Harwood suplexes Jungle Boy and Wheeler connects with a splash. Wheeler suplexes Jungle Boy and goes for the cover, but Stunt breaks it up. Blanchard takes Stunt out with the slingshot suplex, but Luchasaurus kicks Blanchard in the head. Luchasaurus tags in and takes Wheeler out with Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. A guy dressed as cameramen interfere and take out Jungle Boy and Stunt as Blanchard tag in. FTR and Blanchard drop Luchasaurus with the spike pile driver and Blanchard gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR and Tully Blanchard

-After the match, the guy at ringside reveals himself to be Shawn Spears. Arn Anderson comes out and shows the 4 Horsemen sign to Dillon, who shows it back.

—

Tony Schiavone comes to the stage and introduces Paul Wight. Wight is wearing a “No More BS” shirt and says he is happy to be in AEW. He says it is an honor to be in AEW and is looking forward to working with a talent. He says he is looking forward to providing color commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation. Wight says he has the biggest scoop ever, and says AEW is going to sign a Hall of Fame level talent this Sunday at Revolution.

—

A recap of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament is shown.

—

Match #4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – Final Match: Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ryo Mizunami

They exchange shots and shoulder tackles, to no avail. Rose drops Mizunami with a shoulder tackle and goes for a power bomb. Mizunami counters with a back drop and sends Rose to the corner. Miznuami connects with a few shots and chops in the corner, and follows with a clothesline. Mizunami goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rose comes back with a kick and a senton. Rose goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. Rose chokes Mizunami with her boot and slams her to the mat. Rose goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rose slams Mizunami to the mat. Rose goes up top and goes for a senton, but Mizunami dodges it. Mizunami low bridges Rose and sends her to the apron. Mizunami drives her shoulder into Rose and sends her to the floor. Rose comes back and slams Mizunami into the apron. Mizunami comes back and trips Rose on the apron and connects with a diving leg drop on the apron. Rose gets into the ring at the nine count, but Mizunami connects with another leg drop. Mizunami goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rose comes back with shots, and then drops Mizunami with a clothesline. Rose drops Mizunami with a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. Rose puts Mizunami on the top rope and goes up top. Rose hits the diving knee strike and goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. Rose goes for the Beast Bomb, but Mizunami fights out and drops Rose with an exploder suplex. Mizunami goes up top, but Rose cuts her off. Rose climbs as well and suplexes Mizunami to the mat. Rose goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out.

Mizunami comes back with a German suplex, and then delivers a Spear. Mizunami goes up top and delivers the diving leg drop and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Ryo Mizunami

-After the match, Hikaru Shida presents a trophy to Mizunami. They shake hands, and then exchange shots. Shida drops Mizunami and holds the title in the air as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Sting. Sting says the power bomb from Brian Cage shook off all the ring rust and he feels like he is ready for a street fight. Ricky Starks interrupts and says we all saw fire from Sting. Starks says Sting still has it, but says again that he is no icon. Starks slaps Sting in the face, and Sting beats him down. Sting drops Starks with a clothesline and then connects with the Stinger Splash. Sting locks in the Scorpion Deathlock. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook rush the ring to help Starks, and then Brian Cage comes out with Taz. Cage goes for another power bomb, but Darby Allin comes out for the save. Allin gets Cage to the corner and Sting connects with the Stinger Splash. Allin drops Cage with a dropkick, and Team Taz retreats.

—

Scorpio Sky has joined the commentary team.

—

Match #5 – Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: 10 (w/-1) vs. Max Caster

They lock up and 10 gets a quick roll-up for two. Caster kicks 10 in the midsection and drops him with a shoulder tackle. 10 comes back with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. 10 applies a headlock and drops Caster to the mat again. 10 splashes onto Caster and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. 10 chops Caster in the corner, and then delivers right hands. 10 clotheslines Caster to the floor and slams him into the apron a few times. Caster comes back and sends 10 into the ring post, and then delivers a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, 10 is in control and delivers a spine-buster to Caster. Caster comes back with a take down and applies a shoulder bar. Caster delivers a Brain Buster and goes up top. Caster goes for the Claim to Fame, but 10 dodges it. Caster comes back with a boot to the face, but 10 power bombs him. 10 goes for the cover, but Caster gets his foot on the rope. Caster shoves 10 away and trips him into the ropes. Caster distracts the referee and Jack Evans hits 10 with the boom box, and Caster gets the pin fall.

Winner: Max Caster

-After the match, Matt Hardy hands Evans a stack of money.

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says Charles Taylor couldn’t face him like a man, and now he and Kip Sabian will stop playing games and bring destruction to Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

—

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Adam Page and John Silver vs. Marq Quen and Matt Hardy

Silver and Quen start the match. Silver drops Quen to the mat and goes for a headlock, but Quen makes it to the ropes. Hardy delivers a kidney shot and Quen takes advantage. Hardy tags in, but Silver connects with a forearm shot. Silver applies a headlock, but Page tags in and Hardy throws Silver toward Page. Page stops his clothesline and Hardy tags Quen. Page delivers shots and stomps to Quen as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver and Quen are the legal men. Quen chokes Silver over the top rope, and then Hardy slams Silver on the apron. Hardy tags in and rolls Silver into the ring. Hardy goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Hardy takes Silver to the corner and Quen tags in. Quen beats Silver down and then delivers a scoop slam. Hardy tags in and comes off the topes, but Silver counters with a shot to the midsection. Silver takes Hardy down with a Sliced Bread and tags in Page. Quen tags in as well and Page delivers quick clotheslines. Page delivers a spine-buster and goes after Hardy, but Hardy ducks to the floor. Quen kicks Page in the knee and sends him to the corner. Quen goes for a kick, but Page dodges it and Quen kicks Hardy. Page takes Quen down with a fall away slam and then takes Hardy out with a dive. Page delivers shots to Hardy and gets back in the ring, but Quen stomps on him. Page comes back with a Death Valley Driver and tells Hardy to tag in. Hardy drops off the apron and rolls Quen back into the ring. Page picks Quen up, but Quen counters and dropkicks Page’s knee.

Hardy tags in and drops Page with a neck-breaker. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Page counters with a back suplex. Quen gets sent to the floor and Silver tags in. Silver spears Hardy and delivers quick right hands. Silver delivers kicks and drops Hardy with a Brain Buster. Silver goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Quen drapes Silver over the top rope and Hardy connects with a back drop. Quen tags in and delivers a dropkick from the top. Silver comes back with a kick and Page tags in. Silver delivers a knee strike and he and Page double team Quen. Page drops Quen with the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall as Hardy looks on.

Winners: Adam Page and John Silver

-After the match, Hardy attacks Page with a microphone. Hardy says he is going to take everything Page has and continues the beat down. The rest of The Dark Order rushes the ring and beats down Hardy; More tag teams rush the ring and a huge brawl ensues as the show comes to a close.