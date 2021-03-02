The NWA to return with upcoming PPV

It looks like the NWA will be returning this month with a “Back For The Attack” pay-per-view on FITE.TV.

There has been a lot of speculation on the future of the NWA after it was revealed over the weekend that they removed all videos from YouTube, including the Power and Shockwave series, which came after a temporary shutdown due to COVID-19. It was reported by Wrestling Inc that the content was removed due to a new distribution deal that would be announced soon. The new distribution deal would bring in new revenue for the NWA, more than they were making from YouTube.

It was then reported, via the Wrestling Observer, that the company was set to officially announce soon why the content was removed, noting that it will be a positive for the company moving forward. The report also noted that the NWA was scheduled to tape new material between March 21 and March 24.

In an update, a leak from the FITE website shows that a NWA “Back for the Attack” pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 4pm ET.

Wrestlers listed on the FITE advertisement are NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens, “The Pope” Elijah Burke, Trevor Murdoch, Tim Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Kamille.

The event synopsis from FITE reads like this:

“On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more.”

The NWA has not officially announced their return to action as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.