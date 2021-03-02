Ryan Smile



Real Name:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Date of Death: October 13, 2020

Hometown: Birmingham, West Midlands (England)

Pro Debut: 2006

Retired: 2018

Trained By: Brandon Thomas, Keego Ward, PAC & Maddog Maxx

Finishing Move: Broken Smile

Biography

– Ryan was also known as Tucker Smile, Tucker Starr & Ryan Starr. He was nicknamed All Day Star & The Star in the City.

– Titles & acoolades held by Ryan include:

– APEX Division A Championship

– ATTACK! 24:7 Championship

– BWP Tag Team Championship

– FNW Z-Force Championship

– HCW Revolution Championship

– HOPE Championship

– Ironfist Tekken Tag Team Championship

– Kamikaze Pro Championship

– LPW Phoenix City Championship

– OTT No Limits Championship

– Relentless Division Championship (3x)

– RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship

– SWA Championship

– SWE Tag Team Championship

– October 13, 2020, Ryan sadly passed away