Ryan Smile
Real Name:
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 187 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Date of Death: October 13, 2020
Hometown: Birmingham, West Midlands (England)
Pro Debut: 2006
Retired: 2018
Trained By: Brandon Thomas, Keego Ward, PAC & Maddog Maxx
Finishing Move: Broken Smile
Biography
– Ryan was also known as Tucker Smile, Tucker Starr & Ryan Starr. He was nicknamed All Day Star & The Star in the City.
– Titles & acoolades held by Ryan include:
– APEX Division A Championship
– ATTACK! 24:7 Championship
– BWP Tag Team Championship
– FNW Z-Force Championship
– HCW Revolution Championship
– HOPE Championship
– Ironfist Tekken Tag Team Championship
– Kamikaze Pro Championship
– LPW Phoenix City Championship
– OTT No Limits Championship
– Relentless Division Championship (3x)
– RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship
– SWA Championship
– SWE Tag Team Championship
– October 13, 2020, Ryan sadly passed away