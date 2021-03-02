Randy Orton and T-BAR go back and forth with rapper on Twitter

WWE Superstars Randy Orton and T-BAR have lashed out at rapper Soulja Boy after he said WWE is fake on Twitter this week.

Soulja Boy tweeted over the weekend and wrote, “Rap game faker than WWE”

T-BAR responded last night and asked, “Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago.”

Orton then chimed in and said WWE Superstars are 100 time tougher than anyone the rapper has come across.

“Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass…,” Orton wrote.

Orton continued in a follow-up tweet and mentioned how WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny would “beat the fuck outta” Soulja Boy.

Orton added, “Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka”

Soulja Boy responded to Orton and threatened to bring the “REAL” to pro wrestling.

He wrote, “Do u know who the fuck I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????”

Orton responded, “‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? Fuck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya”

The exchange continued with Soulja Boy standing by what he originally said.

“If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World [Earth emoji] [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] [weary face emoji],” he wrote.

Orton wrote back and told the rapper to back up what he was saying.

“U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up,” Orton wrote.

You can see their related tweets below:

Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago. https://t.co/iYIrSpN01t — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 2, 2021

Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass… https://t.co/D3CQb9IxEO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? Fuck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya https://t.co/P3qx5bu6ks — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021