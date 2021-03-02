NWA officially announces upcoming PPV and return of “POWERRR”

NWA owner Billy Corgan has officially announced that the company is returning to action after a temporary shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corgan just spoke with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press and confirmed that the NWA will be relaunching on Sunday, March 21 with the “Back For The Attack” pay-per-view on FITE TV that we reported on earlier today. Corgan also announced that the NWA Power series will resume that following Tuesday, March 23. After previously airing on YouTube in the 6:05pm timeslot, Power will now air on FITE via a low-cost subscription bundle, in the same timeslot.

Corgan brought back the studio wrestling concept with filming NWA events at a TV studio in Atlanta, usually just in front of a few rows of fans. He noted that when the NWA temporarily shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans said they did not want the Power series to go away.

“What I didn’t anticipate was how much people would love the format and want more of it and not less of it,” Corgan said. “In our downtime, we did a fan survey and the No. 1 thing was, don’t get rid of ‘Power.’”

Regarding the new streaming and distribution deal, FITE has also arranged to offer the “Back For The Attack” pay-per-view via its cable and satellite partners. It was noted that the NWA had to pull their content from YouTube this past weekend as this was a necessary part of the move to FITE.

“Back For The Attack” is currently available on FITE.TV for $19.99. Other NWA content from the past is also available for viewing.

Corgan revealed that the NWA was in talks with Live Nation at one point to potentially run live events as a way to grow and help bring in revenue.

“We were never in any financial peril,” Corgan said. “We were totally on a growth pattern. The plan for last year before things kind of hit the skids was to start pivoting. We were in discussions with Live Nation about running live events to help bring in revenue and expand who was watching the product. It was more about growing pains stuff, but we didn’t have any problems internally with the product.”

Corgan said he was thrilled to partner with AEW boss Tony Khan and keep the NWA active in some form over the last year.

“Obviously, the company’s been down and he’s helped keep the brand up in people’s minds, and he’s been a great friend in that way,” Corgan said of Khan and AEW.

The NWA “Back For The Attack” pay-per-view will be dedicated to the memory of Joseph “Josephus” Hudson (aka The Question Mark), who passed away late last month. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has been announced to compete on the card, while other names being advertised include NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens, “The Pope” Elijah Burke, Trevor Murdoch, Tim Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Kamille.

Aldis said he’s incredibly proud of the new deal.

“I’m incredibly proud of this new deal between the NWA and FITE; from the beginning of the Lightning One era of the NWA, FITE have been great pay-per-view partners for the NWA and with the incredible growth that they have experienced in the last couple of years it’s very exciting to enter into a streaming agreement with FITE for our flagship show NWA Powerrr. Streaming is the future and we’re proud to be with a leader in the field for sports entertainment,” Aldis said in a press release.

Thunder Rosa added in the same release, “I’m very excited that we have partnered up with FITE! La Mera Mera is ready to bring the heat to NWA and to show why I am one of the best wrestlers in the world today!”

Corgan provided additional comments in the press release issued to us today.

“For so many, this last year or so has been challenging on just about every level imaginable, and what’s been difficult is that we haven’t been able to help as we’d like: by entertaining and putting on the best show possible for our great NWA fans. And so in that we can’t thank FITE enough for becoming our exclusive broadcast partner going forward, and affording us this great opportunity to bring back POWERRR as well as regularly scheduled PPV’s,” he said.

It was noted in the Associated Press piece that all upcoming NWA events will continue to be held without fans and without artificial crowd noise, giving it more of a natural feel like a UFC show.

Stay tuned for more on the return of the NWA. Below is the new poster for the upcoming PPV: