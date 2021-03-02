Lesnar trends on Twitter after Lashley’s wins WWE title

Brock Lesnar started trending on Twitter after Bobby Lashley became the new WWE champion on Raw following a one-sided ass whooping match against The Miz. The former WWE champion has not been seen on television ever since he lost the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year and Lesnar is no longer under a WWE contract.

Bobby Lashley has said multiple times that his dream match is to take on Lesnar and the two former MMA stars have never met each other in the ring. With Lashley now the champion and WrestleMania 37 on the horizon, the same fans who complained about Lesnar rarely showing up on WWE television are now calling for his return to make the dream match a reality. If it does happen, the match will certainly be a guaranteed box office success but WrestleMania might be too soon to hash it out.