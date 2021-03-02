La Bestia del Ring



Real Name: Arturo Muñoz Sánchez

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 231 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 7, 1968

Hometown: Tala, Jalisco (Mexico)

Pro Debut: 1994

Trained By: Diablo Velasco & El Hijo del Gladiador

Finishing Move: Powerslam

Biography

– Bestia is the father of Rush, Místico & Dragon Lee. He is also the brother if Franco Columbo, Pit Bull I & Pit Bull II.

– Bestia is also known as Dr. Kent, Poder Indio, Poder Boricua, Poder Mexica, Toro Blanco & Comandante Pierroth.

– June 22, 2001, Poder, Zumbido & Fuerza Guerrera defeated Felino, La Fiera & Safari on CMLL TV.

– August 12th, Poder, Dr. X & Veneno lost to El Satanico, Black Warrior & Averno in the semi-finals of the CMLL Torneo de Trios.

– August 26th, Poder & Fuerza Guerrera lost to Los Villanos (Villano III & Villano IV) in the quarter-finals of the CMLL Torneo de Parejas.

– August 31st, Los Boricuas (Poder, Venemo & Violencia) lost to Tigre Blanco, Sicodelico Jr. & Brazo de Oro on CMLL TV.

– September 21st, Los Boricuas (Poder, El Gran Markus Jr. & Violencia) defeated Olimpico, Safari & Mr. Niebla on CMLL TV.

– September 28th, Los Boricuas challenged Mr. Niebla, Safari & Olimpico for the Mexican National Trios Titles.

– October 26th, Los Boricuas lost to Los Villanos (Villano III, Villano IV & Villano V) on CMLL TV.

– January 18, 2002, Los Boricuas (Poder, El Gran Markus Jr., The Killer & Venemo) lost to Mr. Niebla & Los Villanos on CMLL TV.

– March 29th, Poder, Mr. Mexico & Averno defeated Los Boricuas (The Killer, Venemo & Violencia) by DQ on CMLL TV.

– April 19th, Poder, El Gran Markus Jr. & Mr. Mexico lost to Los Boricuas (Nitro, The Killer & Venemo) on CMLL TV.

– April 26th, Poder, Mascara Ano 2000 & El Gran Markus Jr. defeated Los Boricuas by DQ on CMLL TV.

– June 21st, Poder, El Gran Markus Jr. & Mr. Mexico defeated Los Boricuas on CMLL TV.

– July 5th, Poder, Mr. Mexico & El Gran Markus Jr. lost to Masada, Black Tiger & Nosawa in the quarter-finals of the CMLL Copa Arena Mexico ’02.

– July 14th, Poder would lose his mask by teaming with Mr. Mexico in a Mask & Hair vs. Mask & Hair match against Los Boricuas (Venemo & Violencia) at CMLL Domingos Arena Mexico.

– September 24th, Poder & El Gran Markus Jr. lost to Shocker & Tinieblas Jr. in the semi-finals of the CMLL Torneo de Parejas.

– November 29th, Poder, Mascara Ano 2000 & El Gran Markus Jr. defeated Zumbido, Violencia & Pierroth on CMLL TV.

– February 11, 2003, Poder, El Satanico & Apolo Dantes lost to Pierroth, Emilio Charles Jr. & Bestia Salvaje at CMLL Martes De Coliseo.

– January 18, 2004, Blanco lost to Bestia Salvaje in a Hair vs. Hair match at CMLL Guadalajara Domingos.

– May 24, 2013, Pierroth, Shinsuke Nakamura & Ultimo Guerrero lost to La Sombra, La Mascara & Atlantis on CMLL TV.

– July 2nd, Pierroth, Volador Jr. & Averno lost to Titan, Valiente & Mascara Dorada on CMLL CadenaTres TV.

– July 15th, Pierroth, Ultimo Guerrero & Volador Jr. defeated Shocker, Diamante Azul & Brazo de Plata on CMLL Puebla TV – 60. Aniversario de Arena Puebla.

– August 25th, Pierroth, Hiroshi Tanahashi & El Terrible defeated Atlantis, La Mascara & Maximo on CMLL Guerreros del Ring.

– September 23rd, Pierroth, El Terrible & Vangelis lost to Diamante Azul, Brazo de Plata & Blue Panther on CMLL Puebla TV.

– November 15th, Pierroth, Mr. Niebla & Felino lost to Diamante Azul, Blue Panther & Atlantis at CMLL on Fox Sports.

– January 13, 2014, Pierroth, Dragon Rojo Jr. & Polvora defeated Blue Panther, Valiente & Brazo de Plata at CMLL Puebla TV.

– April 18th, Pierroth, Euforia & Ultimo Guerrero lost to Diamante Azul, Atlantis & Brazo de Plata at CMLL on Fox Sports.

– June 30th, Pierroth, Euforia & Ultimo Guerrero defeated La Avalancha Alvarado (La Mascara, Brazo de Plata & Maximo) on CMLL Puebla TV.

– September 16th, Pierroth, Misterioso II & El Sagrado defeated Los Divinos Laguneros (Black Panther, Blue Panther & Cachorro) on CMLL Puebla TV.

– November 4th, Pierroth, Mr. Aguila & Kraneo defeated Angel de Oro, El Gallo & Omar Brunetti on CMLL Guerreros del Ring.

– January 6, 2015, Pierroth competed in a Torneo Cibernetico on CMLL Guerreros del Ring.

– February 10th, El Comando Caribeno (Pierroth, El Sagrado & Misterioso II) defeated Los Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & The Panther at CMLL on CadenaTres.

– April 14th, El Comando Caribeno lost to Los Divinos Laguneros at CMLL on CadenaTres.

– July 17th, El Comando Caribeno (Pierroth & Misterioso II) lost to Stuka Jr. & Angel de Oro at CMLL Sin Salida ’15.

– September 22nd, El Comando Caribeno (Pierroth, El Sagrado & Misterioso II) defeated The Panther, Delta & Blue Panther Jr. at CMLL on CadenaTres.

– November 10th, El Comando Caribeno lost to Rey Cometa, Blue Panther & The Panther on CMLL Titanes del Ring.

– December 15th, Pierroth, Misterioso II & Kraneo defeated Guerrero Maya Jr, Delta & Blue Panther on CMLL Guerreros del Ring.

– March 8, 2016, El Comando Caribeno defeated Delta, Guerrero Maya Jr. & La Mascara on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– March 29th, Pierroth & Raijin lost to Yago & Mephisto in the first round of the CMLL Torneo Gran Alternativa ’16.

– April 20th, Pierroth, Rush & Toscano lost to Los Hell Brothers (Cibernetico, Mephisto & Sharlie Rockstar) at LLE on Lucha Azteca 7.

– April 27th, Pierroth, Rush & Toscano lost to El Hijo de LA Park, LA Park & Super Parka at LLE on Lucha Azteca 7.

– June 3rd, Pierroth lost to La Mascara on CMLL Super Viernes.

– October 28th, Los Ingobernables (Pierroth, Rush & La Mascara) defeated Los Guerreros Laguneros (Euforia, Niebla Roja & Ultimo Guerrero) on CMLL Super Viernes.

– November 4th, Los Ingobernables defeated Maximo Sexy, Volador Jr. & Marco Corleone on CMLL Super Viernes.

– November 11th, Los Ingobernables lost to Los Guerreros Laguneros (Gran Guerrero, Ultimo Guerrero & Euforia) in the finals of the CMLL Triangular De Tercias.

– November 25th, Pierroth, Dragon Lee & Místico lost to Sanson, Mascara Ano 2000 & El Cuatrero in the semi-finals of the CMLL Cuadrangular de Dinastias.

– March 17, 2017, Pierroth lost a Mask vs. Mask match to Diamante Azul at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas ’17.

– March 24th, Los Ingobernables lost to Matt Taven, Volador Jr. & Diamante Azul by DQ at CMLL Super Viernes.

– April 3rd, Pierroth lost a Lightning match to Diamante Azul by DQ at CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– May 5th, Los Ingobernables lost by DQ to Caristico, Diamante Azul & Marco Corleone on CMLL Super Viernes.

– June 6th, Pierroth competed in a Cibernetico for the vacant CMLL World Heavyweight Title.

– June 9th, Pierroth & Akuma lost to Negro Casas & Canelo Casas in the quarter-finals of the CMLL Torneo Gran Alternativa ’17.

– July 14th, Pierroth defeated Vangellys in a Hair vs. Hair match on CMLL Super Viernes.

– October 5th, Los Ingobernables lost to Rey Mysterio, Penta el OM & Brian Cage on the Crash.

– October 13th, Pierroth lost a Lightning match to Valiente on CMLL Super Viernes.

– November 4th, Pierroth, Hijo de Pirata Morgan & Black Taurus lost to Carlito, Damian 666 & M-ximo on the Crash.

– November 24th, Pierroth, Dragon Lee & Místico lost to La Sangre Dinamita (El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson) in the finals of the CMLL Copa Dinastia ’17.

– December 22nd, Pierroth competed in the CMLL Torneo Leyenda de Azul ’17.

– February 8, 2018, Pierroth & Diamante Azul lost to Ultimo Guerrero & Volador Jr. in the quarter-finals of the CMLL Torneo National De Parejas Increibles ’18.

– March 2nd, Pierroth competed in a Battle Royal on CMLL Super Viernes.

– May 20th, Bestia & Cibernetico defeated El Mesias & Rush at KAOZ Lucha Libre.

– June 22nd, Bestia & Los Guerreros Laguneros (Euforia & Ultimo Guerrero) lost to Caristico, Atlantis & Stuka Jr. on CMLL Super Viernes.

– July 27th, Los Ingobernables (Bestia, Rush & El Terrible) lost to Volador Jr., Diamante Azul & Atlantis on CMLL Super Viernes.

– October 1st, Los Ingobernables (Bestia & Rush) & El Barbaro Cavernario defeated La Familia Real (El Hijo de LA Park, LA Park & Volador Jr.) on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– October 29th, Los Ingobernables & Místico defeated Ultimo Guerrero, Diamante Azul & Caristico on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– January 29, 2019, Los Ingobernables challenged Valiente & Diamante Azul for the CMLL World Tag Team Titles.

– February 8th, Los Ingobernables & Gilbert El Boricua defeated Angel de Oro, Caristico & Valiente on CMLL Super Viernes.

– March 4th, Los Ingobernables competed in a 3-Way for the G21 Tag Team Titles.

– March 22nd, Los Ingobernables (Bestia & El Terrible) & Mr. Niebla defeated Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja & Titan on CMLL Super Viernes.

– April 12th, Bestia & Angel de Oro lost to Guerrero Maya Jr. & Euforia in the first round of the CMLL Torneo National De Parejas Increibles ’19.

– June 21st, Los Ingobernables (Bestia & Rush) lost to Niebla Roja & Angel de Oro in the finals of the CMLL Copa Dinastia ’19.

– July 15th, Los Ingobernables (Bestia, Rush & El Terrible) challenged La Sangre Dinamita (El Cuatrero, Sanson & Forastero) for the Mexican National Trios Titles.

– August 11th, Los Ingobernables (Bestia & Rush) & Dragon Lee lost to LA Park, LA Park Jr. & El Hijo de LA Park on KAOZ Lucha Libre.

– November 17th, Bestia & Rush defeated The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) at Invasion RCH.

– February 8, 2020, Los Ingobernables (Bestia, Rush Toro Blanco & LA Park) defeated Laredo Kid & the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix) at AAA Nacemos Para Luchar Gira ’20.

– February 23rd, Bestia & La Familia Real (LA Park Jr. & El Hijo de LA Park) defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Silver Jr. & Galeno Del Mal for the vacant KAOZ Trios Titles.

– March 7th, Los Ingobernables lost to Drago, Laredo Kid & Blue Demon Jr. at AAA Nacemos Para Luchar Gira ’20.

– February 5, 2021, La Facción Ingobernable (Bestia, Rush & Dragon Lee) & Flip Gordon competed against The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe), PCO & Brody King in a No Contest on ROH TV.