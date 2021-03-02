Johnny Meadows



Real Name: John Albert Condrone

Height: 5’10”

Weight:

Date of Birth: November 16, 1960

Date of Death: October 20, 2020

Hometown: Harriman, Tennessee

Pro Debut: November 16, 1978

Retired: 1996

Trained By: Rick Conners

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Condrone was nicknamed the Paradise City Rocker.

– After retiring from wrestling Condrone would focus on a music career. He would be nominated for a Grammy Award & a Dove Award. He wrote more than 300 songs for tv, film & radio. He would also go on to write/compose songs for the likes of Selena Gomez, Julie Reeves & Kimberly Simon.

– July 25, 1981, Meadows & Jay Widener lost a Handicap match to John Studd on MACW/SCW TV.

– August 15th, Meadows & Deke Rivers lost to John Studd on MACW/SCW TV.

– April 10, 1987, Meadows lost to Scott Casey at an CCW event.

– October 25, 1990, Meadows defeated Chris Powers at All Star Wrestling.

– June 8, 1991, Meadows lost to The Diamond Studd on World Championship Wrestling.

– July 1st, Meadows & Jackie Fulton lost to The Hardliners (Dick Murdoch & Dick Slater) on World Championship Wrestling, at the same TV taping Meadows would also lose to Terrance Taylor.

– August 18, 1995, Meadows lost to Killer Kyle at an SMW event.

– August 19th, Meadows defeated Killer Kyle at an SMW event.

– September 7th, Meadows lost to David Jerome at an ASW event.

– October 19th, Meadows lost to Keith Hart at an ASW event.

– October 21st, Meadows & Jeff Anderson defeated The Regulators (Regulator Stone & Regulator Steel for the ASW Tag Team Titles.

– December 1st, Meadows & Eight-Ball Jones defeated Danny Christian & David Jericho at an SSW event.

– December 15th, Meadows & The Beautiful Blonds (Eddie Golden & Stan Lee) defeated David Jericho, Steve Flynn & Alabama Heartthrob at an SSW event.

– January 26, 1996, Meadows & Jeff Anderson challenged Medic Madness (The Orderly & Dr. Dan) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– October 20, 2020, Meadows sadly passed away due to battling with COVID-19.