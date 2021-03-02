Joey Styles trademark news

Former ECW and WWE announcer Joey Styles (Joseph Bonsignore) filed to trademark his stage name on February 25.

Styles listed his First Use and First Use In Commerce dates as January 1992. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 19920101. USED IN ANOTHER FORM The mark was first used anywhere in a different form other than that sought to be registered at least as early as 11/06/2000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19920101”

Styles last worked for WWE under their Digital Media department in 2016. He also did some indie work in 2016 but retired from pro wrestling and reportedly still works in advertising sales in New York.