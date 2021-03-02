Cesaro Keeping the Stats of his WWE Contract A Secret

WWE superstar Cesaro recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to talk about a potential world title reign, as well as a number of other topics including how he chooses to keep the details of his WWE contract a secret. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he enjoys keeping his contract details a secret to keep some mystery in wrestling:

“I’m not going to confirm or deny anything. To me, there needs to be a certain amount of mystery in wrestling. A lot of that magic gets lost, so I’ll let people talk. What is important to me is my work in the ring.”

Whether he deserves a world title run and continuing to work hard:

“It’s not up to me to decide what I deserve. In wrestling, that’s up to the fans. I’ll keep working hard to reach my goals. This isn’t just about me. I represent all of Switzerland, all of Germany, all of Italy and all of the international world. Wrestling is a universal language spoken all over the world. I am so proud to be an international representative and do this to the fullest for all the international fans. I came from a country that’s not known for wrestling. I’m bringing an international flavor, showing that anything is possible. I am living my dream, and I bring that kind of realism, passion, and love to WWE. I hope to inspire people to go out and follow what they love.”

Promises to be a traveling champion if he ever gets the chance:

“I want to represent the industry I love. I want to be the champion that defends his title every week. I feel like Drew McIntyre did a tremendous job with that during a difficult year. He was a fighting champion, and he was a great inspiration. I will also make it special. I will bring that title all over the world, to places that haven’t had a Network special yet. I would bring the universal championship to Mexico, England, India, Japan and across Europe. I would love for that to be my legacy. That’s what I want to do, and that will be my defining run.”











