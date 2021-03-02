Black Taurus



Real Name:

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 11, 1987

Hometown: Torreón, Coahuila (Mexico)

Pro Debut: November 6, 2005

Trained By: Arana del Futuro, El Satánico, Tony Rodriguez & Diabolico

Finishing Move: Inferno Suplex

Biography

– Taurus is also known as Machine Rocker, Black Tauro & Semental. He’s also nicknamed Stallion.

– August 3, 2008, Semental & Zayco lost to Astro Boy & Starman at CMLL Domingos De Coliseo.

– September 26th, Semental & El Hijo del Soberano lost to Metalico & Angel de Oro at CMLL Super Viernes.

– January 13, 2009, Semental & El Satánico lost to Angel de Oro & Mictlan at CMLL Guadalajara Martes.

– July 5th, Semental, Polvora & Inquisidor lost to Starman, Matalico & Astro Boy at CMLL Guadalajara Domingos.

– April 16, 2010, Semental & Rey Bucanero lost to Rey Cometa & Blue Panther in the first round of the CMLL Torneo Gran Alternativa ’10.

– February 26, 2011, Semental & Escorpion lost to Puma King & Tiger Kid at 20. Aniversario De Shocker.

– August 19th, Semental, Mortiz & Tito Santana lost to Argenis, Atomic Boy & Fenix on AAA Sin Limite.

– September 1st, Semental, Mortiz & Dark Dragon lost to Relampago, Atomic Boy & Argenis on AAA Sin Limite.

– March 30, 2012, El Consejo (Semental & Argos) defeated Fenix & Argenis on AAA Sin Limite.

– June 1st, El Consejo (Semental, Argos & Toscano) defeated Aero Star, Fenix & SUGI on AAA Sin Limite.

– July 27th, Los Inferno Rockers (Machine Rocker, Devil Rocker & Soul Rocker) defeated Aero Star, El Alebrije & Fenix on AAA Sin Limite.

– August 5th, Semental, Toscano, Octagon & El Texano Jr. lost to La Parka & The Psycho Circus (Monster Clown, Murder Clown & Psycho Clown) at AAA TripleMania XX.

– September 28th, Los Inferno Rockers defeated Samuray del Sol, Fenix & Freelance on AAA Sin Limite.

– October 21st, Los Inferno Rockers defeated Super Fly, Extreme Tiger & Aero Star on AAA Fusion.

– November 15th, Los Inferno Rockers defeated Los Oficiales (911, AK47 & Fierro) on AAA Sin Limite.

– December 21st, Los Inferno Rockers lost to Drago, Fenix & El Elegido on AAA Sin Limite.

– March 1, 2013, Los Inferno Rockers defeated The Psycho Circus on AAA Fusion.

– April 6th, Los Inferno Rockers defeated Zumbi, Dizzy & Argenis on AAA Fusion.

– April 15th, Los Inferno Rockers lost to Fenix, Argenis & Aero Star on AAA Sin Limite.

– August 16th, Machine Rocker, Soul Rocker & Pentagon Jr. lost to Aero Star, Angelico & Jack Evans on AAA Sin Limite.

– December 8th, Machine Rocker, Gran Apache & Mini Charly Manson lost to Venum, Dinastia & Ludxor at AAA Guerra De Titanes ’13.

– March 16, 2014, Los Inferno Rockers (Machine Rocker & Demon Rocker) competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

– March 30th, Los Inferno Rockers challenged The Psycho Circus for the AAA World Trios Titles.

– July 3rd, Machine Rocker, Soul Rocker & Gran Apache lost to Ludxor, El Alebrije & Argenis on AAA Sin Limite.

– February 27, 2015, Machine Rocker competed in the semi-final 4-Way Elimination in the AAA Rey de Reyes ’15.

– April 25th, Machine Rocker, Super Fly & La Parka Negra lost to Angelico, Jack Evans & Australian Suicide at Merzamania IV.

– August 31st, Machine Rocker, Super Fly & Carta Brava Jr. lost to Super Nova, Venum & Australian Suicide on AAA Sin Limite.

– October 4th, Taurus won the AAA Copa Antonio Pena ’15 Royal Rumble.

– October 17th, Taurus, El Hijo del Fantasma & El Texano Jr. defeated Garza Jr., Jack Evans & Angelico on AAA Sin Limite.

– October 29th, Taurus & Cibernetico lost to Drago & La Parka on AAA @ Morbido Film Fest ’15.

– November 6th, Taurus, El Mesias & El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Murder Clown, Speedball & Drago on AAA Sin Limite.

– January 22, 2016, Taurus, El Hijo del Fantasma & Hijo de Pirata Morgan competed against Cuervo, El Zorro & Escoria for the vacant AAA World Trios Titles.

– February 6th, Taurus competed in the semi-final 4-Way Elimination of the AAA Rey de Reyes ’16.

– February 12th, Taurus, El Texano Jr. & Mr. Maldito defeated The Psycho Circus on The Crash.

– April 24th, Taurus, Escoria & Cuervo lost to Monster Clown, Murder Clown & El Elegido at Merzamania V.

– August 28th, Taurus competed in the AAA Copa TripleMania Royal Rumble.

– November 26th, Tauro, Demus 316 & Bestia 666 lost to Willie Mack, Mascarita Dorada & Jack Evans at The Crash 5. Aniversario.

– March 3, 2017, Taurus & Daga lost to LA Park & El Hijo de LA Park at Promociones Cara Lucha.

– May 19th, Taurus & Caristico lost to LA Park & El Hijo de LA Park on Lucha Libre Boom.

– July 29th, Taurus & Mr. Aguila defeated Lightning & Thunder by DQ at NGCW Lucha Conquest.

– October 9th, Taurus, Bestia 666 & Ultimo Ninja lost to Willie Mack, M-ximo & Jack Evans at The Crash.

– November 7th, Taurus, Mr. 450 & Bestia 666 lost to Laredo Kid, Sammy Guevara & Jack Evans at The Crash.

– December 22nd, Taurus defeated Penta el 0M to win the vacant PDM Light Heavyweight Title.

– January 20, 2018, Taurus & La Mascara lost to Super Crazy & Juventud Guerrera at Aro Lucha.

– February 17th, Taurus & El Gran Bufalo defeated Enigma & Viento at the Baja Star’s USA 2nd Anniversary Show.

– August 25th, Team ELITE (Taurus, Puma King & El Hijo de LA Park) competed in a 3-Way at AAA TripleMania XXVI.

– September 9th, Tauro competed in the semi-final 3-Way Elimination in the KAOZ Camino a la Recompensa.

– September 28th, Taurus challenged Extreme Tiger for the Voz Ultra Title.

– October 26th, Taurus defeated Australian Suicide at Promociones Martinez.

– October 28th, Taurus competed in the final 3-Way Elimination in the KAOZ Camino a la Recompensa.

– November 2nd, Taurus defended the VOZ Ultra Title against Matt Cross.

– November 4th, Taurus & Chaoz won a 3-Way to win the CWF Tag Team Titles.

– December 2nd, Taurus, La Mascara & La Parka Negra defeated Mamba, Maximo & Pimpinela Escarlata at AAA Guerra De Titanes ’18.

– January 11, 2019, Taurus & The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) defeated Daga & Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana) on Impact Wrestling.

– February 8th, Taurus lost to Laredo Kid at AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– March 2nd, Team AAA (Taurus & Laredo Kid) lost to The Lucha Brothers on MLW Fusion.

– March 16th, Taurus competed in the AAA Rey de Reyes ’19.

– April 5th, Taurus defeated Darby Allin at WrestleCon US vs. The World.

– May 2nd, Taurus competed in the Gladiators Heavyweight Tournament.

– May 18th, Taurus lost to Michael Elgin at Promociones Martinez The Pride Returns.

– June 16th, Taurus & Blue Demon Jr. lost to Dr. Wagner Jr. & Psycho Clown at AAA Verano De Escandalo ’19.

– July 12th, Taurus competed in a 4-Way for the vacant EMW World Heavyweight Title.

– July 18th, Taurus & Daga defeated Cody & MJF on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– July 26th, Taurus, Laredo Kid & Puma King lost to Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus at PWG Sixteen.

– August 10th, Taurus competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Mega Title.

– August 15th, Taurus competed in a 4-Way on Impact Wrestling.

– August 16th, Taurus retained the Voz Ultra Title against Drago.

– August 25th, Taurus challenged Aeroboy for the GALLI Title.

– September 15th, Los Mercenarios (Taurus, Rey Escorpion & El Texano Jr.) lost to Psycho Clown, Cain Velasquez & Brian Cage at AAA Invading NY.

– September 19th, Taurus lost to Darby Allin in the first round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.

– October 5th, Taurus lost to Killer Kross at the 3 Bat Productions Hallowmania 11.

– October 11th, Taurus retained the Voz Ultra Title in a 3-Way.

– October 19th, Taurus competed in the AAA Copa Antonio Pena.

– October 20th, Taurus, Dr. Wagner Jr. & Aero Star lost to The Rascalz (Trey, Dez & Wentz) at Impact Wrestling presents This is Impact.

– October 26th, Taurus won a 4-Way on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– November 3rd, Taurus & Psicosis defeated Bestia 666 & Damian 666 at WildKat Revolution Rumble ’19.

– November 17th, Taurus competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Latin America Title.

– December 1st, Taurus & Villano III Jr. won a 4-Way at AAA TripleMania Regia.

– December 4th, Taurus competed in the final 3-Way of the AAA Lucha Capital Tournament.

– December 13th, Taurus won a 5-Way Scramble at Warrior Wrestling 7.

– December 14th, Los Mercenarios (Taurus & El Texano Jr.), Chessman & Killer Kross defeated Pagano, Murder Clown, Puma King & Willie Mack in a TLC at AAA Guerra De Titanes ’19.

– December 20th, Taurus & Villano V Jr. lost to Rush & La Bestia Del Ring at Promociones MCW.

– January 11, 2020, Taurus & Low Rider competed in a 3-Way on MLW Fusion.

– January 17th, Taurus won a 3-Way on Impact Wrestling.

– January 18th, Taurus lost to Rhino by DQ on Impact Wrestling.

– February 1st, Taurus won a 3-Way at RIOT Tonto Evento Sorpresa III.

– February 15th, Taurus competed in a War of Attrition match for the vacant Warrior Wrestling Title.

– February 23rd, Taurus, Tiger Boy & Methauro lost to Pagano, Mistral & Mini Gronda at the ALITT 2. Aniversario.

– March 6th, Taurus lost to Shigehiro Irie in the first round of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’20.

– March 13th, Taurus lost to Will Kroos in the first round of the PCW Road to Glory Tournament ’20.

– August 27th, Taurus defeated Laredo Kid at Promociones Martinez Lucha Movil III.

– August 29th, Taurus lost to EC3 at the Independent Wrestling Expo – Day 2.

– October 4th, Taurus lost to Arez in the finals of the Lucha Memes Battle of Coacalco ’20.

– December 12th, Taurus & Brian Cage defeated Lio Rush & Daga at AAA TripleMania XXVIII.

– December 19th, Taurus lost the PDM Heavyweight Title to Murder Clown.

– January 22, 2021, Taurus challenged Laredo Kid for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title.

– February 9th, Taurus defeated Kaleb With a K on Impact Wrestling.

– February 13th, Decay (Taurus, Rosemary & Crazzy Steve) defeated Tenille Dashwood & XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) at Impact Wrestling No Surrender ’21.

– February 16th, Decay (Taurus & Crazzy Steve) defeated XXXL on Impact Wrestling.