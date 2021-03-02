Ann Casey
Real Name: Lucille Ann Casey
Height: 5’8″
Weight:
Date of Birth: September 29, 1938
Date of Death: March 1, 2021
Hometown: Saraland, Alabama
Pro Debut: January 25, 1962
Retired: 1990
Trained By: The Fabulous Moolah
Finishing Move: Airplane Spin
Biography
– Casey was nicknamed the Panther Girl.
– Throughout her career Casey competed within various promotions in which some included are the NWA (various territories), Big Time Wrestling, JCP, Mid-Pacific Wrestling, PSA, GCCW, CWF, WWWF & CWA among many others.
– May 1, 1963, Casey challenged The Fabulous Moolah in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match for the NWA World Women’s Title.
– September 18, 1963, Casey challenged Kathy Starr in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match for the NWA United States Women’s Title.
– February 28, 1972, Casey challenged Marie Laverne for the NWA Rocky Mountain Women’s Title.
– March 25, 1975, Casey challenged the Fabulous Moolah for the NWA World Women’s Title.
– March 28th, Casey challenged the Fabulous Moolah for the NWA World Women’s Title.
– July 19, 1976, Casey would defend the NWA United States Women’s Title against Sylvia Hackney.
– August 21, 1978, Casey & Sherri Lee challenged Beverly Shade & Natasha for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles
– 1990, Casey would defend the USA Women’s Championship against Judy Grable in her last match. So therefore she never actually lost the title.
– Titles & accolades held by Casey include:
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Honoree (2004)
– Mississippi State Ladies Championship
– NWA United States Women’s Championship
– PWI – Girl Wrestler of the Year (1975)
– Southern State Ladies Championship
– USA Women’s Championship
– March 1, 2021, Casey sadly passed away.