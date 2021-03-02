AEW teams with Cinemark to air Revolution in theaters live

All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday will be airing in theaters as well after AEW teamed up with Cinemark to show the event on the big screen.

“A major event, the scope of Revolution requires the best theater partner in the business, one that is capable of delivering an immersive viewing experience for fans in a controlled, socially-distanced environment,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The obvious choice for AEW was Cinemark Theaters. We know that fans miss the energy and camaraderie of watching our pay-per-views together. With Cinemark’s enhanced safety measures, we look forward to our fans enjoying the adrenaline-fueled action together on Sunday night.”

Fans can purchase tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app to experience at a theater near them. Fans can also enjoy the unbeatable deals on concessions, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5, $2 off draft beer, and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where available.

The pre-show will start at 7PM ET and then the actual pay-per-view, headlined by Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed wire death match, starts at 8PM ET.

The AEW Revolution in-theatre experience is made possible by Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, theaters, and other public viewing venues. Fans can locate Cinemark theaters showing Revolution by checking the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app at Joehandpromotions.com/venue-search.

“At Cinemark, we create the ultimate viewing environment, and there is no better place to watch AEW Revolution than our auditoriums with the heightened sight and sound technology that will make the action larger-than-life,” added Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are thrilled to partner with Joe Hand Promotions and AEW to create a knock-out night for professional wrestling fans. It is through partnerships like this that Cinemark is continuing to innovate and expand the entertainment experience we offer.”