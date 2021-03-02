3/2/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Aaron Solow and Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) defeated Chris Peaks and Louie Valle

2. KiLynn King and Red Velvet defeated Diamante and Ivelisse

3. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Fuego Del Sol and John Cruz

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated Aaron Frye, Angel Fashion, and Tony Vega

5. Abadon defeated Renee Michelle

The Acclaimed perform a rap about The Dark Order. Max Caster will go one-on-one with Preston “10” Vance in a Fast of the Revolution Qualifying Match on tomorrow’s Dynamite.

6. Stu Grayson defeated JD Drake

7. Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated Baron Black and M’Badu

-After the match, The Butcher and The Blade rushed the ring and attacked Bear Country.

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno) defeated John Skyler, Levy Shapiro, and Ryzin

Anthony Ogogo joins the commentary team.

9. Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) defeated JJ Garrett

10. The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

11. Orange Cassidy defeated Steven Stetson

12. Chuck Taylor defeated VSK

-1 joins the commentary team.

13. 10 defeated Dan Joseph

14. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal