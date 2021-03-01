Notes on Bayley and Heath

Mar 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling talent Heath (aka Heath Miller/former WWE Superstar Heath Slater) is set to undergo surgery on March 1 for various injury issues. Heath shared an update on his upcoming surgery earlier today.

– In the newest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger creates a new painting of Bayley. You can watch the Bayley video below.

