NJPW Officially Unifying Top Two Titles

According to PWInsider, NJPW will officially unify the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

This will create a New IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Belt to debut Soon

Later on, Naoki Sugabayashi had confirmed the news to Tokyo Sports. Kota Ibushi is currently the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Champion & He will be the first IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

It was also confirmed that Kota Ibushi will defend his new title for the first time against the winner of the New Japan Cup. That tournament starts on March 5th.