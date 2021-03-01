Nia Jax Calls Return To NXT For Match With Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez A ‘Step Down’

In a post on Instagram, Nia Jax took a shot at her opponents for this week’s episode of NXT, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, saying defending the Women’s tag team titles against them would be a ‘step down’ for her and Shayna Baszler.

She wrote: “Shayna & I have been in the ring with the BEST OF THE BEST in this business the last couple of weeks, and now we have to step down to give these girls a courtesy title opportunity. Heard what you ladies had to say @dakotakai_wwe & @raquelwwe and it will be our honor to teach you ladies some respect. I’ve spent years working all over the world, busting my ass, collecting awards, breaking the mold, creating a name for myself. Carving a place out in history for a woman like me! While you’ve been sitting comfy in NXT for years @raquelwwe , without Nia Jax, you wouldn’t be here.”











