New Goldberg original documentary to premiere this Sunday on WWE Network

WWE announced a new documentary titled Goldberg At 54, an original doc which will premiere on Sunday, March 7.

Goldberg at 54 follows the WWE Hall of Famer as he prepared for his WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble in January. This intimate look at the former Universal and World Heavyweight Champion reveals the mental and physical challenges that Goldberg was forced to confront during his most recent comeback as he readied to challenge an opponent 20 years his junior.

The documentary will be available on-demand starting at 10AM ET. Also premiering at the same time will be Heaven, the first non-wrestling documentary produced by the WWE Network Documentaries division, which tells the story of high school athlete Heaven Fitch.