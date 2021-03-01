More tickets released for the Revolution pay-per-view after instant sell-out

A limited amount of seats for this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view have been released following the instant sell-out of last week.

Over 1,000 tickets went on sale through Ticketmaster but they were gone super quick, prompting AEW to add more physically-distanced seat pods for the show.

Tickets are not available online and are only available by calling Bold Events Ticketing on 904-633-2000. The price is $50 per seat plus additional fees per ticket. If you’re interested, there’s four official platinum seats which are also on sale for $359.75 each and those are available through Ticketmaster.com.

Parking is included with your ticket purchase at Daily’s Place.