WWE RAW Report – 3/1/2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package from last week’s show.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s WWE Title match and the return of Drew McIntyre, who will face Sheamus. We go right to the ring.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre for his first appearance since losing the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber. Drew comes out with the sword and gets pyro and flames as he heads to the ring while Mike Rome does the introductions.

Drew says it’s been a real rough month for him. He brings up Sheamus first and how he ended their 20 year friendship by stabbing him in the back for a reason he’s not sure about. Drew says they’re about to beat the hell out of each other. Drew then talks about winning at Elimination Chamber, then being attacked by Bobby Lashley so that The Miz could cash in his Money In the Bank title shot to become champion. Drew knows his mission now and it is simple – regain the WWE Title, main event WrestleMania 37. Drew says he didn’t win the title in the WWE Performance Center, lead the charge into the ThunderDome, make it the #1 title in wrestling, to get screwed at the finish line. He says the winner of tonight’s match has the biggest target on their back. Drew calls out Sheamus for the next match but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Champion The Miz with John Morrison. Fans boo them.

Miz has Rome re-introduce him as the WWE Champion. He raises the title as pyro goes off all around the stage. The boos get louder. Miz tries sucking up to Drew and proposes that they work together, as a trio. Drew invites him in the ring for a big hug. The music interrupts and out comes MVP, now using a cane. MVP says nothing can change the fact that Bobby Lashley will take the WWE Title from Miz tonight. He goes on and reveals that Lashley’s title shot will begin promptly at 9pm ET tonight. MVP leaves and Miz, speaking from ringside, still tries to get McIntyre to help him against Lashley. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus now. Sheamus says Miz is wasting his breath because Drew only cares about himself. Sheamus says after he’s done with Drew tonight, Drew will be in no shape to do anything.

McIntyre doesn’t want to waste any time. He exits the ring and starts brawling with Sheamus at ringside. Referees try to break them up but they keep brawling. Drew knocks Sheamus over the barrier for a big pop. Drew returns to the ring and poses in the corner as Sheamus seethes at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as they start brawling into the corner. The referee backs Drew off but Sheamus fights him into the opposite corner. The referee yells at them but they keep fighting. Drew with a big chop in the corner. Drew drops Sheamus for a quick pin attempt. The referee backs Sheamus off from the corner again but Sheamus stays on him. Sheamus rocks Drew and clotheslines him. Sheamus with a big knee drop from the second turnbuckle for a 1 count. Sheamus grounds Drew now.

Drew fights up and out, nailing a snap suplex. Drew drops Sheamus with a right hand and delivers more offense. Elias vs. Damian Priest is set for later. Drew whips Sheamus hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Sheamus stomps away while Drew is down now. Sheamus with a knee to the side of the face as fans boo. Sheamus grounds Drew again. Sheamus with big elbow strikes while keeping Drew down. Drew kicks out at 2.

Drew fights back and uses Sheamus’ 10 Beats of the Bodhrán on him for a pop. Sheamus comes back and sends Drew to the floor. Drew fights back up to the apron but Sheamus unloads on him with shots to the kidneys. Drew keeps fighting from the apron. Sheamus charges and drops Drew on the apron with a big Brogue Kick. Drew falls to the apron and then to the floor. Fans boo as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus has Drew down, driving elbows into the chest. Drew fights up and out. Drew with big chops but Sheamus nails the Irish Curse backbreaker for a 2 count. Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler is set for tonight. Sheamus continues to dominate Drew. Sheamus uses the middle rope on Drew and delivers a shot to the ribs. Sheamus drops a knee and goes back to working on the jaw. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now.

Sheamus slaps Drew but Drew fights back from his knees. They trade big open strikes. Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline, and another. Drew with a big overhead throw. Drew clotheslines Sheamus over the top to the floor. More back and forth to the floor now. Drew sends Sheamus back into the ring post, then launches him over his head, sending him hard into the edge of the announce table. Sheamus falls to the floor as the referee counts.

Drew goes back out and slams Sheamus on top of the announce table for another pop. Drew brings it back in the ring and goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Sheamus turns around to a top rope clothesline for a close 2 count. Drew goes for the Futureshock DDT but Sheamus blocks it and nails a clothesline. Sheamus pulls himself up to the top turnbuckle but Drew also kips up. Drew with a big Glasgow Kiss headbutt into the corner. Drew climbs up for a big overhead superplex. Drew covers for a close 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re trading big strikes. Sheamus goes for White Noise but it’s blocked. Drew with a 2 count. Drew with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Sheamus drops Drew with a big knee strike to the face for 2. Sheamus scoop Drew and hits White Noise but Drew hangs on. Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf submission but Drew rolls him for 2. Drew comes right back with the Futureshock DDT for a close 2 count. Braun Strowman and a mystery partner vs. the RAW Tag Team Champions is set for later tonight.

Drew waits in the corner now. He goes for a Claymore but Sheamus rolls to the apron and ends up decking him, then using the top rope to drop him as fans boo. Sheamus pulls Drew to the top, working him over with forearms. Drew counters and uses Sheamus’ White Noise from the second rope. Sheamus still kick out at 2 but they’re both down now. Sheamus resists another Futureshock DDT. Sheamus kicks Drew from the corner and hits the Alabama Slam but Drew kicks out just in time. Sheamus can’t believe it. Drew is dazed as well.

Sheamus crawls to the corner and slowly gets back to his feet. Sheamus watches Drew slowly get back to his feet. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but Drew meets him in mid-air with the Claymore Kick. Drew covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew slowly gets back to his feet as his music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus looks on from the mat as Drew gets up, shaking his head. Sheamus is also up to his feet now as they stare each other down.

– Still to come, The Miz will defend the WWE Title against Bobby Lashley in around 15 minutes.

– Naomi is backstage dancing when Nia Jax gets in her way. They stare each other down and will face off in the ring next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the timer counting down to 9pm for the WWE Title match.

Naomi vs. Nia Jax

We go back to the ring and out first comes Naomi with Lana. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – Nia Jax with Shayna Baszler. Tom hypes Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jax and Baszler for the titles on Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode.

Jax enters the ring and raises the title to taunt Naomi. The bell rings and Naomi goes right to work but goes down when running into Jax. Jax talks some trash and launches Naomi across the ring by her hair.

Jax manhandles Naomi and talks some trash as the referee counts. Naomi rocks her and kicks her in the mouth. Naomi goes on and nails a Facebuster. Naomi keeps fighting but Jax levels her and drops her with an elbow to the mouth.

Jax with a bear hug in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally for Naomi and she goes for a roll-up but Jax lifts her and nails a big headbutt. Jax follows up with a Samoan Drop. Fans boo as Jax taunts Lana. Jax goes for a big powerbomb and hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Baszler joins Jax in the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. Jax and Baszler stand tall over Naomi.

– We see Bobby Lashley backstage and he’s ready to go. Still to come in less than 3.5 minutes, Lashley will challenge The Miz for the WWE Title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” promo for Rhea Ripley.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes the challenger – Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley hits the corner to pose as fans boo and the pyro explodes. MVP hypes Lashley up as he bounces around on his feet. Lashley paces now but the music finally hits and out comes WWE Champion The Miz. Or so we thought. There is no sign of the WWE Champion. MVP asks the referee what’s up. The camera cuts backstage to John Morrison checking on Miz. Adam Pearce asks Miz better have a damn good reason why he’s not out there. Morrison says Miz is sick. Miz says he’s cramping up. They talk it over but Lashley storms to the back.

Miz says he needs just a little more time. Lashley make sit to the back and grabs Miz by the face, saying he’s going to beat his ass for the title. Lashley shoves Miz to the ground and walks off. Morrison goes back to checking on Miz. Pearce also kneels down and says no matter what, even if he has to carry Miz to the ring himself, Miz will defend the title at 10pm ET. Pearce leaves as Morrison continues checking on his friend.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman by himself. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers confirm the WWE Title match for 10pm. Strowman is in the ring now talking about Adam Pearce and others, including Shane McMahon, have been working against him as of late. He says Elimination Chamber sucked without him in it. Now he has some tag match he knows nothing about. He goes on and says this is all starting to piss him off and if it continues… the music interrupts and out comes Shane with Adam. Shane says Braun is a little angry about his inability to reach his own goals, but they’re going to help him. Shane mentions how he’s been helping himself by taking some MBA courses, and one of those is about conflict management. He takes a shot at Braun’s reading level. Shane says communication is the key to conflict management, and tonight’s tag match is all about communication. Shane says he came up with this match, not Pearce. It doesn’t matter who Braun’s partner is, Shane knew Braun had to work with WWE management to get through this, and to work with WWE management, he had to be forced to, so he will be teaming with WWE management. Braun asks if Shane is his partner. He is not.

Shane says Pearce will be Strowman’s partner tonight. Pearce is surprised. Strowman says this idea sucks. Shane puts Pearce over and believes they can do great things together if they work together. Shane says he’s going to sweeten the pot… this will be a title match. Braun says that doesn’t sound bad but he promises Pearce will get these hands if he screws the match up. Strowman grabs Pearce by his collar and yells at him as Shane tries to talk him down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. Shane, Pearce and Strowman are in the ring waiting. The bell rings and Strowman bulldozes both opponents, then sends Shelton over the top rope to the floor. Strowman goes after Cedric and sends him to the floor now.

Strowman runs around the ring and runs over both champions again. Strowman brings Cedric back into the ring and launches him back into the turnbuckles. Strowman with a big clothesline to Cedric as Pearce looks on from the apron. Shane encourages him from ringside. Strowman with a big stomp to Cedric’s back while he’s down. Strowman continues to dominate Cedric now. Strowman launches Cedric high across the ring and he lands hard. Strowman with another big toss across the ring. Strowman charges into the corner but Cedric moves and Braun hits the ring post shoulder-first. Shelton tags in and they double team Braun to beat him down. Strowman fights them both off but Shelton stuns him. Braun still hits the running powerslam.

Shane jumps on the apron and yells at Pearce and Braun to make the tag to end it. They are confused. Braun tags Pearce in and he covers Shelton but Shelton rolls him right over for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the bell, Strowman is furious on the apron. He yells down at Shane and promises to wreck the place, saying it will be on Shane’s hands. Shane stares back at him. A furious Braun makes his exit as Shane looks on. Braun stops on the stage and looks back at Shane, pointing at him and shaking his head. We go to replays.

– Damian Priest is backstage with WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny. Elias and Jaxson Ryker walk up. Elias feels the mutual respect and has a once in a lifetime business proposal for Bunny. Elias doesn’t expect anyone to touch the dominance of his own album, but Bad Bunny is on his way to big success. Elias goes on and proposes that he and Bad Bunny release a single together. Bunny seems to agree. Elias says he will have his people call Bunny’s people. Bunny says something in Spanish to Priest. Priest translates and ells Elias that this was a no.

– Still to come, The Miz will defend his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley in around 34 minutes. Back to commercial.

Elias vs. Damian Priest

Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with Jaxson Ryker. Elias introduces them and starts ranting about how his album was snubbed at the Grammys. He starts playing a song but the music interrupts and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny. The rapper gets pyro on the ramp. Out next comes Damian Priest.

The bell rings and they lock up, going from corner to corner. Priest backs off and they lock up again. Priest takes control from behind but Elias works on the arm. Priest turns it around on Elias’ arm now. Elias gets to the ropes and they break. They lock up again and Priest takes Elias down by his arm. Elias fights back but Priest tightens it. Elias keeps fighting but Priest tightens again. Elias fights free but Priest kicks him and hits a spinning back elbow, then a heel kick.

Priest clotheslines Elias over the top rope in front of the announce table. Priest stands tall in the ring as the referee counts. Elias recovers and has a few words for Bunny. RAW goes to commercial with Bad Bunny smiling back at Elias as Priest looks on from the ring and the referee counts.

Back from the break and we get a promo for Wednesday’s WWE NXT show. Priest tries to mount offense but Elias stays in it. Priest takes Elias down by his arm in the ring now. They trade big strikes now. More back and forth. Elias misses a leaping knee and Priest drops him using the arm once again. Elias ends up using the distraction of the referee to turn it around, yanking the arm of Priest as fans boo. Elias unloads on Priest in the corner now as the referee warns him.

Elias with a big boot to the face in the corner. Elias slams Priest face-first into the edge of the apron a few times. Elias charges with a knee to the side of the face. Elias comes back in and drops Priest with a clothesline for 2. Elias with a running knee into the corner. Elias rocks Priest with a big right hand to send him back down.

Ryker lands a cheap shot from the floor while Elias distracts the referee. Elias covers for a 2 count. Elias talks some trash and manhandles Priest now, keeping him down as fans rally. Priest kicks out once again but Elias keeps him down in the middle of the ring. Priest fights to his feet and rocks Elias. Priest unloads with big kicks and a clothesline. Priest fires the invisible bow & arrow, then leaps across the ring with a splash in the corner. Priest with the Broken Arrow but Elias kicks out at 2.

Ryker gets on the apron and has words with Priest. He hops back down as the referee yells at him. Elias rolls Priest from behind but he kicks out and counters with a roll-up. Elias kicks out and sends Priest to the apron. Priest kicks Elias from the apron and then flies in but Elias nails a big knee in mid-air for a close 2 count.

Priest avoids Drift Away but misses a kick. Elias takes it to the corner and unloads from behind. Priest is on Elias’ shoulders now. Priest slides out and hits the Bell Clap, then a kick. Priest drops Elias with Hit The Lights for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Bad Bunny joins Priest in the ring as Elias and Ryker look on from ringside.

– The announcers show us a video with events leading to Lashley vs. The Miz. We also see what happened earlier when Miz claimed to be sick. We see The Miz and John Morrison walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Randy Orton, asking him about the events he’s been subjected to since the win over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC. Orton doesn’t know what the hell happened last week but he knows Alexa Bliss had a part to play. Kayla shows us a video package with replays from last week, showing us how Orton vomited up the thick, black liquid. Orton says unless Bliss wants to end up just like The Fiend, he suggests she move on with her life and stay out of his, otherwise there will be no compassion with what happens next. Bliss appears on the TV screen behind Orton, laughing at him. She’s also holding a box with the pentagram on the side of it, and sitting inside a pentagram on the floor like before. She turns the wheel on the toy box and it plays a tune. She says “bring it back” but first there is something Orton should know. The lights go dark and a dark, shadowy Orton appears where Bliss is now. The fake Orton starts talking with a distorted voice while the real Orton watches from backstage on the screen. The fake Orton says this doesn’t end on your terms, soon you will come face to face with everything that you have ever done, Orton. The fake Orton starts laughing while the real Orton starts coughing backstage. Orton leaves in a hurry while continuing to cough. The fake creepy Orton laughs on the screen.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion The Miz with John Morrison. Bobby Lashley is out next with MVP. Lashley hits the corner to pose as the pyro goes off. A worried Miz looks on from the corner. Rome goes to do formal ring introductions but Miz takes a mic and interrupts. He says they’re both professionals and can talk about this. Miz tells MVP to let’s talk business. Miz talks about how Lashley has been waiting for this for 17 years, but this isn’t the place, he needs to challenge for this at WrestleMania 37, on the biggest stage. MVP tells the referee to go ahead, they’re doing this now. Rome moves on with formal introductions.

The bell rings and here we go. Miz immeditely rolls to the floor, grabs the WWE Title from the timekeeper’s area, and runs away up the ramp as fans boo and the referee counts. Lashley seethes in the ring. The Miz is counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Miz is announced as retaining the WWE Title due to the count out. Fans boo. Lashley and MVP are furious as they head up the ramp. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how The Miz just retained the WWE Title. MVP and Bobby Lashley are backstage with Shane McMahon now and they are upset. Shane says he will not let this slide and there will be a title match tonight. MVP says this is all bullshit. Shane says he will think about it and consider stripping Miz of the WWE Title to give it to Lashley. Lashley is ready to beat the piss out of Miz.

Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair first. Flair turns around and gets pyro on the ramp. Flair takes the mic and talks about how the past few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster. She didn’t want near the title picture, she just wanted to team with someone good like RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and do good. Somewhere along the way she got tangled up with Lacey Evans and her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but last week she told him to go home. Flair mentions how we’re 6 weeks away from WrestleMania 37 and Asuka has no challenger. Flair announces that she wants the title match, she wants to face Asuka. But no, Asuka is at home injured. Flair shows us how Baszler kicked Asuka in the mouth last week, causing her to lose a tooth. Flair says no one knows Asuka better than she does and she knows Asuka will be back stronger than ever because she’s a fighting champion and when she does come back, Flair is going to challenge her… the music interrupts and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Baszler with Nia Jax.

Baszler takes the mic and knocks Flair for always talking about herself. Baszler says Flair is fighting an uphill battle and is an army of one. Baszler suggests Flair stay in a tag team with Asuka. Baszler brags on kicking Asuka’s tooth out. Baszler goes on and says Flair could benefit from some help. Jax says it’s a shame Flair sent her dad home because the whole locker room wishes she would’ve sent herself home because they all dislike her. Jax goes on and says the power in the women’s division is shifting and Flair needs to get it in her head that it will be Baszler, or more likely Jax, that challenges Asuka. They ave a few more words and Baszler hits the ring to face off with Flair. Flair rocks her with a punch to the face out of nowhere. They start brawling but Jax joins in for the double team as fans boo.

Baszler holds Flair down while Jax delivers the leg drop. Fans boo and the referee checks on Flair as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler is beating Flair down as the match is underway. The timer on the screen says the WWE Title match will take place in just over 22 minutes. Baszler levels Flair for a 2 count in the middle of the ring as Jax cheers her partner on from ringside.

Baszler grounds Flair by her arm and focuses on it. We see Lana and Naomi watching backstage. Flair fights up from the mat and slams Baszler face-first. Flair with a big right hand but Baszler unloads back with strikes. Flair blocks the Gutwrench and back-drops Baszler. Flair with a big chop and right hand into the corner. Flair with more chops in the corner now. Flair with a big overhead throw and a kip up.

Flair with more chops to send Baszler back in the corner. Flair slams the knee into the mat and then chop blocks her from behind. Flair unloads on the knee and knocks Jax off the apron. Flair avoids a roll-up and stomps away on Baszler again. Baszler blocks the Figure Four and kicks Flair through the ropes to the floor. Jax charges at Flair but runs into the steel ring steps as Flair moves.

Flair comes back in but Baszler kicks her in the face. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch but Flair breaks it, drops Baszler on her knee and hits Natural Selection for the pin to win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, the music hits as Flair heads right to the ramp as Jax rushes the ring. Jax stares her down as Baszler recovers on the mat.

– Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce are backstage now. Shane sends Pearce to tell Bobby Lashley that The Miz will be stripped of the WWE Title, and Lashley will receive the title, if Miz doesn’t show up. Back to commercial.

Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. RETRIBUTION

Back from the break and RETRIBUTION’s Slapjack, T-BAR and Mace are waiting in the ring. Reckoning and Mustafa Ali watch from ringside. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Riddle with Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. Riddle flies in the ring and kicks his flip flops off as pyro goes off.

Riddle charges T-BAR to start but T-BAR hits a huge chokeslam backbreaker for a quick 2 count. Slapjack comes in for the double team. Slapjack unloads on Riddle in the corner now. Riddle kicks him but Slapjack tosses him across the ring for a 2 count. Mace ends up coming in and dropping Riddle with a big slam for 2.

T-BAR tags back in and Mace whips Riddle into a backbreaker. T-BAR pounds on Riddle. T-BAR grabs Riddle for a chokeslam but Riddle knees him in the face. Mace comes in but Riddle sends him over the top rope to the floor. Lince tags in as Riddle flies out onto Mace. Lince leaps off the top into Slapjack, then decks T-BAR on the apron.

Lince goes at it with Slapjack and superkicks him to the mat. Metalik tags in and flies off the top with an assist by Lince, splashing Slapjack for the pin to win the quick match.

Winners: Riddle and Lucha House Party

– After the match, Ali starts ranting and yelling at the members of RETRIBUTION once again. Ali yells at Riddle and tells him to stay right there so he can show the other members of RETRIBUTION how to get the job done. Ali and Riddle have words as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are Elias, Jaxson Ryker, Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.

Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali

The bell rings as WWE United States Champion Riddle locks up with Mustafa Ali for this non-title match.

Ali takes Riddle down for a 2 count. Riddle comes right back with a Gutwrench and Ali retreats in frustration. Ali comes back in and unloads after a dropkick to the elbow. Ali goes to work on Riddle’s elbow as the rest of RETRIBUTION watches from ringside.

Ali goes on and leaps into a big neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ali works on the arms some more now. Ali goes for a neckbreaker but Riddle counters in mid-air with a takedown. They tangle some and Ali covers for 2. Riddle unloads with strikes on their feet now. Riddle drops Ali with a pele kick, then kips up. Riddle with running elbows in the corners, then a big overhead suplex. Riddle with the Broton and a punt kick to the chest for a 2 count. Riddle goes on and drops Ali with the Final Flash.

Riddle goes to finish Ali off but Slapjack distracts the referee from the apron. Reckoning is in the ring distracting the referee now. Mace and T-BAR distract Riddle from the corner, allowing Ali to hit a big double knees Facebuster from the top for the pin to win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali yells at the other members of RETRIBUTION, taking all the credit for the non-title win.

– The Miz walks in on Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce in the back. Miz can’t believe Shane is threatening to strip him. Miz says he already defended and retained his title by any means, like any champion would. Miz goes on and says we all want a monster as champion but Shane needs him because he does everything and deserves to go to WrestleMania, and deserves respect. Miz says he has been humiliated when Shane should’ve protected him. They have a few more words and Shane says this is all up to Miz. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for WrestleMania 37, which is just 40 days away.

Lumberjack Match for the WWE Title: Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley poses in the corner. Out next comes WWE Champion The Miz with John Morrison as fans boo. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

Miz snatches the WWE Title from the referee but the music hits and out comes Shane McMahon. Shane says he did think of something to make sure the title is contested fairly tonight. Shane brings out several Lumberjacks. Out comes the RAW roster, heels and babyfaces. They all surround the ring as Miz and Lashley look on.

The bell hits and Miz takes the title from the referee, tries to swing it at Lashley for the DQ but Lashley snatches it from him. Lashley stalks Miz around the ring now. Miz stalls but comes in with a big right hand. It does nothing. Miz rolls to the floor but the Lumberjacks roll him back in. Lashley immediately levels Miz and tosses him in the corner, unloading with strikes and shoulder thrusts.

Lashley launches Miz across the ring. He rolls back out and begs Mustafa Ali. RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander roll him back in and Lashley drops him. Lashley with a Flatliner in the middle of the ring. Lashley then mounts Miz with right hands. Miz fights from his knees but Lashley just takes the punches. Lashley presses Miz high in the air and tosses him out of the ring. The Lumberjacks roll him right back in. Lashley unloads in the corner again. Lashley with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Lashley stands over Miz and waits for him to get back up. MVP barks orders from ringside. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring and Miz submits for the finish.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall with the title in the middle of the ring as the music hits. MVP joins him as we go to replays. Lashley goes back to The Miz and applies The Hurt Lock again, rag-dolling Miz around as the Lumberjacks look on. Lashley tosses Miz to the mat and raises the WWE Title back in the air as MVP cheers him on. Lashley puts a foot on Miz’s chest and raises the title again. The new WWE Champion continues his celebration as RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.