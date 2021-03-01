Ann Casey passes away

Mar 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Legendary female wrestler Ann Casey, 82, has reportedly passed away. Casey debuted in 1962 after being trained by The Fabulous Moolah.

“Ann Casey Says…I am very sick…” was posted on her Facebook page on February 16th.

She worked for promoters Vince McMahon, Sr., Vince McMahon, Jr., and Leroy McGuirk. During this time, she wrestled Donna Christanello at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Casey’s last match occurred in 1990, when she defeated Judy Grable to retain the USA Women’s Championship. In 2004, she was honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club, an association for retired professional wrestlers.

One Response

  1. James says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    Very unfortunate. Arguably one of the unsung heroes of women’s wrestling. R.I.P. Miss Casey.

