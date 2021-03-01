Ann Casey passes away

Legendary female wrestler Ann Casey, 82, has reportedly passed away. Casey debuted in 1962 after being trained by The Fabulous Moolah.

“Ann Casey Says…I am very sick…” was posted on her Facebook page on February 16th.

She worked for promoters Vince McMahon, Sr., Vince McMahon, Jr., and Leroy McGuirk. During this time, she wrestled Donna Christanello at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Casey’s last match occurred in 1990, when she defeated Judy Grable to retain the USA Women’s Championship. In 2004, she was honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club, an association for retired professional wrestlers.

So saddened to learn of the passing of Ann Casey today at the age of 82. Ann (Lucille Ann O'Casey) was truly one of the great Golden Girls of Wrestling and one of the top stars in women's wrestling during the '60s and '70s. We'll miss you sweet lady. pic.twitter.com/SUTHgXkTcX — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) March 2, 2021