Title Change on ROH TV

Tonight seen the La Facción Ingobernable members Kenny King & Dragon Lee dethrone The Foundation members Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal from being the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Ian Riccaboni mentioned how The Foundation are the longest reigning tag team champions in the company but it may have an asterisk beside the record due to the pandemic.

Dragon Lee is now a double champion in the company. Also the stable now holds three titles as Dragon Lee holds the Television & Tag Team Titles, Kenny King holds the other half of the tag titles & Rush is the current world champion.

The match seen Amy Rose take a bump involving Jay Lethal to help LFI win the titles. She is now the only manager to manage the current Heavyweight, Television & Tag Team Champions in Ring of Honor.